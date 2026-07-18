FPJ x Exclusive | Mumbai Boy Bryce Miranda Speaks On His Football Journey, Messi vs Ronaldo Debate, FIFA World Cup & More

Bryce Miranda | Bryce Miranda/Instagram

From playing on the grounds of Shivaji Park to lifting league titles across Indian football, Mumbai-born winger Bryce Miranda has carved his own path in the domestic game. Having represented clubs such as Mumbai FC, Kerala Blasters, Inter Kashi and Diamond Harbour, the 26-year-old has steadily established himself as one of the country's promising footballers.

In an exclusive conversation with The Free Press Journal, Miranda reflects on his journey from Mumbai's football circuit to the national stage, the influence of mentor Alex Ambrose, his admiration for Sunil Chhetri, India's World Cup ambitions, and settles the age-old Messi versus Ronaldo debate.

Excerpts...

Q: You grew up in Mumbai. What was the experience of growing up in the city and playing football as a hobby?

Bryce Miranda: I've played for many clubs in Mumbai, including Mumbai FC, Income Tax and Union Bank. I also played in the Mumbai League, and that shaped me into a completely different player.

Q: At what point did you realise football was more than just a hobby and could become a profession?

Bryce Miranda: One evening, I was training at Shivaji Park when former India player Alex Ambrose, who was the coach of Mumbai City's Indian Super League (ISL) team at the time, spotted me. He asked me to attend the Mumbai FC trials. I was selected there, and that's how my career started.

Q: Mumbai is often called India's city of dreams. How has the city influenced your mentality on and off the pitch?

Bryce Miranda: As you said, it's the city of dreams. Being a Mumbai boy, I grew up watching many footballers from Mumbai rise through the ranks and play for the Indian national team. I looked up to them and followed their journey.

Q: Which footballer did you look up to while growing up?

Bryce Miranda: Angel Di Maria.

Q: Was there a particular coach, teammate or family member who played a key role in shaping your career?

Bryce Miranda: Yes. The coach I just mentioned, Alex Ambrose, played an important role in my career. Because of him, I am where I am today.

Q: As an athlete, players are prone to injuries and setbacks. Have you experienced any such phase, and how did you overcome it?

Bryce Miranda: No, fortunately, I haven't had any major injury so far.

Q: You have played for different clubs throughout your career, including Kerala Blasters, Inter Kashi and now Diamond Harbour. How has that experience shaped your game?

Bryce Miranda: Every club has given me a different experience. At Kerala Blasters, the fan base is massive. Playing in front of 50,000 fans was a completely different feeling. At Inter Kashi and Diamond Harbour, I had two special moments as I won the league with both clubs.

Q: Diamond Harbour recently won the Indian Football League. Congratulations. Can you describe that feeling?

Bryce Miranda: It was an amazing experience. I won my first trophy with Inter Kashi and then, fortunately, I won another one back-to-back with Diamond Harbour.

Q: Footballers constantly run for 90 minutes. What kind of gym routine do you follow to maintain your fitness?

Bryce Miranda: I don't focus on any particular muscle group. I train my whole body because strength training is important for football.

Q: You have played in the ISL and other major leagues. Playing at that level can take a toll on your body. How do you manage the workload?

Bryce Miranda: During the season, I follow a strict diet. I avoid junk food and unhealthy meals.

Q: Do you have a favourite cheat meal?

Bryce Miranda: I would say waffles once a week. Belgian waffles.

Q: Imagine it's the off-season. You're relaxing at home with no matches scheduled. What meal would you choose?

Bryce Miranda: Probably pizza.

Q: With the buzz around the FIFA World Cup, who do you think will win the trophy this time?

Bryce Miranda: I was hoping Portugal would win, but unfortunately they're out. So I'd say Spain.

Q: Players such as Kylian Mbappe, Lamine Yamal, Erling Haaland and Jude Bellingham have already shown what they can do. Do you think any of them can reach the level of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo?

Bryce Miranda: Yes, I think they can. All of the players you mentioned have that potential.

Q: Now for the most debated question of all. Who is the GOAT: Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo?

Bryce Miranda: Of course, Cristiano.

Q: We've seen several controversial moments during the World Cup, both on and off the field. Does that affect the way players perform?

Bryce Miranda: Not really. In my view, whatever the referee decides is the final decision.

Q: Countries such as Cape Verde, Norway and Congo have qualified for the World Cup and made an impact. What do you think India lacks in achieving the same feat? Is it skills, resources or something else?

Bryce Miranda: I don't think India lacks talent. There are many talented footballers in the country, and the same goes for other sports. As an Indian professional footballer, I obviously want to see India qualify for the World Cup as soon as possible.

Q: Do you think India, despite being a cricket-centric country, is gradually becoming a sporting powerhouse?

Bryce Miranda: Maybe.

Q: Do you think India has the potential to qualify for the next FIFA World Cup?

Bryce Miranda: Yes. I believe there's a good chance.

Q: Players such as Baichung Bhutia and Sunil Chhetri helped take Indian football to the global stage. Do you think the next generation, including players like you, can raise the bar even further?

Bryce Miranda: Of course. I've shared the field with Chhetri Bhai, so I know what kind of player and person he is. Most of us in the Indian national team look up to him and try to learn from everything he does.

Q: How is Sunil Chhetri as a person?

Bryce Miranda: He's an excellent human being. More than that, I admire him as a leader. During the Asian Games, I was under pressure and had a simple conversation with him that immediately made me feel comfortable.

Rapid Fire Questions

Q: Messi or Ronaldo?

Bryce Miranda: Ronaldo.

Q: Goal or assist?

Bryce Miranda: Assist.

Q: Which Indian cricketer would excel in football?

Bryce Miranda: Virat Kohli.

Q: Favourite stadium?

Bryce Miranda: Kaloor Stadium.

Q: Favourite football movie?

Bryce Miranda: Goal.

Q: Last-minute goal or last-minute tackle?

Bryce Miranda: Last-minute goal.

Q: Favourite Mumbai street food?

Bryce Miranda: Pani puri.

Q: Is it football or soccer?

Bryce Miranda: Football.

As Indian football continues its pursuit of greater success on the international stage, Bryce Miranda remains optimistic about the future. Grounded by his Mumbai roots and driven by experiences across some of the country's biggest clubs, the winger believes India has the talent to compete with the world's best.

Whether discussing fitness, favourite cheat meals or his unwavering support for Cristiano Ronaldo, Miranda's passion for the game shines through, along with his ambition to help Indian football reach new heights.