FPJ x Exclusive| Meet The Kasat Brothers, Whose Jaipuri Tri-Colour Safas Went Viral During T20 WC26

The Kasat brothers became social media sensations after going viral for their iconic 'safa' during the T20 WC26 | X

They don’t just wear the colours they wear the craftsmanship. The Kasat brothers - Aditya, Laxmikant and Madhukar, have become a viral sensation for their striking tricolour safas in the stands. The three brothers were in the stands as India won three must-win games on the bounce to seal a record third T20 World Cup 2026 title.

The Kasat brothers, based in Kolkata, watched India's virtual quarter-final at the Eden Gardens, before travelling to Mumbai for the semis and Ahmedabad for the final. Their deafening roars from the stadium were loud and their iconic tiranga safa made waves through social media.

FPJ caught up with the youngest of the three brothers, Madhukar, who detailed his experience from the stands, of the brothers' 100% win record in World Cup matches and their hopes of watching Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma play the 2027 World Cup final.

On their iconic tri-colour safa

"No, we didn't buy them online or from a local store. They were specially made to wear during India's matches. It was custom-made in Jaipur for the 2023 World Cup, and we continued to do so in this tournament as well. We were in the lower stands at the Wankhede and the cameras caught us, and have our picture all over social media. "

Meet the Kasat brothers, who went viral for their tri-colour safa during the T20 WC26 |

100% record

Every game we have been to, India have won. 100% record. We watched the 2023 World Cup matches in Chennai and Ahmedabad, but couldn't attend the semis and the final due to a family function. This time we watched the quarters, semis, and the finals."

'Wankhede was the best experience'

It was my first time at the Wankhede Stadium and it was truly brilliant. It's compact so you are closer to the action and the crowd is really loud. The atmosphere in Kolkata and Ahmedabad was excellent as well, but Mumbai was easily the best experience."

The brothers posing at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai |

'Axar's two catches and Bumrah won us the game in Mumbai'

The things Sanju Samson dealt with... only to score those runs is incredible. Abhishek is also a brilliant stroke-maker. But it was Bumrah and Axar Patel who turned the game around. At Wankhede, Axar's two catches won us the game. Bumrah on a bad day concedes 12 an over. India get whatever score—be it 220 or 250, because of Bumrah, the opposition knows they have to score in 16-17 overs.

'Want to watch Rohit and Virat play the 2027 World Cup final'

We try to attend every World Cup match if it is in India. If India reach the final in the 2027 ODI World Cup in South Africa, we will definitely try and get there. Durban or Johannesburg, to watch Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma lift a World Cup, we will be there."

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### The "Viral" Sidebar/Pull Quote

> *"—the opposition know they have to do it in 16-17 overs because of him."*

**Would you like me to help you draft a social media caption (Instagram/X) to go along with the photos of the brothers for this story?**