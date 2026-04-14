FPJ x Exclusive | From Small-Town Dreams To UFC Spotlight: Puja Tomar's Inspiring Journey Of Defying Odds And Breaking Barriers

Puja Tomar/Instagram

Indian MMA star Puja Tomar is not just fighting opponents inside the Octagon, she is battling stereotypes, financial hardships, and the odds stacked against athletes in lesser-supported sports. Rising from a small village in Uttar Pradesh to the global stage of the Ultimate Fighting Championship, Tomar’s journey is a testament to resilience and relentless determination.

In an exclusive interaction with The Free Press Journal, “The Cyclone” opened up about her struggles, sacrifices, and the fire that continues to drive her forward.

Excerpts...

1) Your story has been very inspiring: coming from a village in Uttar Pradesh to competing in the UFC. Can you describe your journey?

My journey has been very hard, and if I start telling it now, it would take a very long time. But for me, it’s a huge achievement to come from a village and compete in the world’s number one league, the UFC. That itself means everything to me, I can’t even fully express it.

2) When you decided to become a fighter, what was your family’s reaction?

Except for my mother, no one supported me. After my father, my uncles and relatives didn’t want me to enter such a sport, especially because they consider it dangerous for girls. They used to think, “If she gets injured, who will marry her?” So their reaction was very negative. But my mother always believed that her daughter should not be less than boys and should become a warrior.

3) You were earlier a Wushu player. Did you face challenges while transitioning to MMA?

Yes, Wushu was challenging, especially financially. Even after being a national champion and playing at the world championship level, I didn’t get a job. I was offered a constable job, but even there they said I might not meet the height requirements. There were always mixed signals, some told me to continue, saying opportunities would come, but at that time I needed money for my sister. Someone suggested that if I fought in cage fighting (MMA), I could earn money. I used to watch UFC already and followed Ronda Rousey, but it felt impossible for someone like me from a village with no guidance. There were no proper gyms or academies. Everything was very difficult in the beginning. But my biggest reason was earning money for my sister, and that’s how I started MMA.

4) You are the first Indian fighter to win a fight in the UFC. Can you describe that feeling?

It was an amazing feeling. When I was born, my family mourned because I was a girl. Society said things like, “How will they survive with a girl?” So when I entered the octagon, I kept thinking, if I win, I’ll become the first Indian, not a man but a woman, to win on this platform. That victory meant everything to me. I went in with only one thought: to win and make history as the first Indian woman.

5) Now that you are part of the UFC, do you feel Indian fighters are still underestimated?

Yes, because outside India, fighters have better opportunities, good academies, proper guidance, diet plans, and strong support systems with big sponsors. In India, apart from cricket, most sports don’t get sponsorship. MMA still doesn’t receive much government support either, and sponsors prefer cricket because it gives them more returns. So Indian fighters have to survive on their own. The fact that Indian fighters are competing on big platforms itself is a huge achievement for the country.

6) Your next fight is against China’s She Ming. How is your preparation going?

I am completely ready. My mindset is very positive, and I’m working hard. This win is going to be mine.

7) Since the fight is in China, She Ming will have plenty of home support. Will that add extra pressure on you?

No, I’ve fought in such situations before. In other promotions too, I mostly fought away from home, like in Indonesia and Singapore. Since India doesn’t have such big platforms, I’m used to this mindset. It doesn’t affect me.

8) What can Indian fans expect from your next fight?

Fans have a lot of expectations from me, and I’m working very hard. This win is not just for me but also for Indian fans and the growth of Indian MMA. Right now, it feels like MMA is declining again, so I want to bring it back up and ensure fighters don’t just survive but truly succeed and get what they deserve.

9) When you prepare for a fight, how do you plan against your opponent?

Our game plan depends on the opponent. If she’s a striker or boxer, we think about how to maintain distance. If she’s a BJJ player, we focus on takedown defense. Every opponent has a different plan, but I can’t reveal much, you’ll see it in the fight.

10) Since you compete in the strawweight division, do you have a dream opponent?

Yes, my dream opponent is Zhang Weili, but she’s currently resting. My dream is to keep winning and eventually fight whoever is the champion in my division.

11) We’ve seen Bollywood movies inspired by real athletes, like Dangal and Mary Kom. Do you think your journey could be made into a film?

Yes, because my journey is very unique. It has emotional moments, funny moments, and a history created by a girl. It can definitely be turned into a movie.

12) Which Bollywood actress do you think could play your role?

My friend says that I look a bit like Sanya Malhotra. I don’t follow Bollywood much, but she resembles me a bit, so she could play my role well.

13) You’ve also competed in Matrix Fight Night, owned by Tiger Shroff and his family. Have you met them?

Yes, MFN has been a huge part of my journey. I especially credit Ayesha ma’am, who has been a big supporter. I’m always thankful to her because I didn’t have money for training abroad. It felt like a new beginning for me. Before that, I fought in other leagues, but I struggled financially and couldn’t find proper training. I also had the responsibility of supporting my sister’s education. Then MFN supported me and even sent me to Bali for training. I truly love and respect her for that.

14) Do you have a final message for your Indian fans?

Yes, I just want to say, stay positive and support me. I’m working very hard, and this is not just for me but for the whole of India. At such a big stage, Indians should not be known for being bullied but for being warriors. Even without opportunities, we work hard and win.

As Puja Tomar prepares for her next challenge, her story continues to inspire a new generation of Indian fighters dreaming beyond boundaries. With unwavering confidence and a mission to elevate MMA in India, Tomar is not just chasing victories, she is shaping a legacy. Backed by belief, hard work, and the hopes of a nation, “The Cyclone” is ready to roar louder on the world stage.