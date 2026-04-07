FPJ x Exclusive | From Mumbai's Streets To Hockey Stardom: Yuvraj Walmiki Shares His Inspiring Journey Of Grit And Determination

Yuvraj Walmiki/Instagram

Yuvraj Walmiki’s journey from the narrow lanes of Mumbai to representing India on the global stage is nothing short of inspiring. In an exclusive interaction with The Free Press Journal, the Indian hockey star opened up about his struggles, motivations, defining moments, and his vision for the future of the sport.

Excerpts...

1) You’ve had an incredible journey from a young boy with big dreams to becoming an international hockey star. Looking back, what inspired you to pursue hockey in the first place?

Hockey wasn’t just a sport for me, it was a way out, a dream, and a purpose. Growing up, I saw the passion people had for the game, especially in my surroundings, and that inspired me. I picked up the stick very young, and once I started playing, I knew this is what I wanted to do in life.

2) Growing up in a tough environment, what helped you stay focused and determined to achieve your dreams?

My situation itself was my biggest motivation. I knew if I didn’t focus, I wouldn’t be able to change my life or support my family. Discipline, hunger to succeed, and belief in myself kept me going. I always reminded myself, this struggle is temporary, but success can be permanent.

3) One of the most talked‑about moments from your early life is the story of how you “thrust yourself onto the hockey field” just to be featured in a newspaper after seeing a friend’s picture in The Free Press Journal. What do you remember about that day?

That day is still very clear in my mind. I saw my friend’s picture in The Free Press Journal and I felt something inside me, I wanted that moment too. I literally pushed myself onto the field just to be seen. It may sound funny now, but that hunger for recognition and to prove myself really drove me from that day onward.

4) From your first senior cap for India to representing the country on global stages, which moment stands out as the most memorable?

Wearing the India jersey for the first time is something no athlete can ever forget. That feeling, standing for the national anthem, representing the country, it’s emotional and powerful. Every match is special, but that first cap will always stay closest to my heart.

5) What were some of the biggest challenges you faced transitioning from local hockey to playing at a national and international level?

The jump is huge, physically, mentally, and technically. At the higher level, everyone is talented, so the difference comes down to consistency, fitness, and mindset. Adjusting to that level of professionalism and pressure was one of the toughest challenges.

6) Who were the people, coaches, mentors, teammates, who believed in you when others may not have?

My family stood by me through everything. Some coaches and mentors saw potential in me when others didn’t, and that made a big difference. Teammates also played a big role, they pushed me, supported me, and helped me grow.

7) How do you handle setbacks: be it injury, loss, or a dip in form?

Setbacks are part of every athlete’s journey. Injuries, losses, they test your character. I focus on staying patient, trusting the process, and working harder. I believe setbacks don’t define you, how you come back does.

8) What goes through your mind as an athlete before the start of any match?

Before a match, I focus on staying calm and confident. I visualize my game, remind myself of my preparation, and trust my instincts. At that point, it’s all about executing what you’ve trained for.

9) What’s your message to young hockey players in India, especially those from under‑privileged backgrounds?

Your background doesn’t define your future. If you have passion, discipline, and belief, you can achieve anything. Stay focused, respect the game, and never give up, no matter how tough things get.

10) Where do you see Indian hockey headed in the next decade, and what role do you hope to play in that journey?

Indian hockey is on a great path. The structure, support, and talent pool are improving every year. I want to contribute by mentoring young players, sharing my experience, and helping build a stronger system for the next generation.

11) What are your thoughts on the current Indian hockey team? Both Men and Women

Both teams are doing exceptionally well and making the country proud. The men’s team has become very consistent at the highest level, and the women’s team has shown incredible growth and fighting spirit. The future is very bright for Indian hockey.

12) You became the first hockey player to participate in Khatron Ke Khiladi – Season 7. What motivated you to take on such a completely different challenge?

I wanted to step out of my comfort zone. As athletes, we are used to physical challenges, but this was completely different, mental strength, fear, and risk. It was an opportunity to test myself in a new way and connect with a wider audience.

13) You got married a few weeks back, how has that journey been for you with your partner?

Marriage has been a beautiful new chapter in my life. Having a supportive partner brings stability and happiness. It helps you stay balanced both on and off the field, and I’m really grateful for that.

14) Any message for your fans and what is the next step for Yuvraj Walmiki?

I’m truly thankful to all my fans for their constant support, it means everything to me. Going forward, I want to continue contributing to hockey, whether it’s playing, coaching, or mentoring. The journey is still on, and I’m excited for what’s next.

From chasing a newspaper mention as a young boy to becoming a name that inspires many, Yuvraj Walmiki’s story is a testament to resilience, belief, and the power of dreams.