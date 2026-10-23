FPJ Exclusive | 'Worked For This Medal For Over A Year': Pranav Desai's Emotional Asian Para Games Bronze Triumph As He Sets Sights On LA28 Paralympics

Pranav Desai/Instagram

Indian para-athlete Pranav Desai expressed immense happiness and gratitude after clinching the bronze medal in the men's 100m T64 event at the Asian Para Games 2026. Speaking to The Free Press Journal, Desai reflected on the hard work that went into securing the podium finish and outlined his ambitions for the upcoming international competitions.

Desai revealed that the bronze medal was the result of more than a year of dedicated preparation. The Indian sprinter said the achievement brought him a sense of fulfilment after months of working towards his goal, while also motivating him to push further in his sporting journey.

"I feel great for winning a bronze medal in men's 100m T64. After working for this medal for more than a year, I feel gratitude for this medal," Desai told The Free Press Journal.

The para-athlete also acknowledged the role of his coach, R Suresh Kumar, in his journey. Desai emphasised that the duo would continue working hard to improve his performances and prepare for the challenges ahead. His bronze-medal finish at the continental competition marks an important step as he sets his sights on bigger international goals.

Looking ahead, Desai identified the World Championships next year as a key target before turning his attention to the Los Angeles 2028 Paralympic Games. He expressed his determination to maintain his hard work and continue progressing alongside his coach.

"Me and my coach R Suresh Kumar will keep working hard and compete at the World Championships next year and eventually at the Los Angeles Paralympics 2028," Desai added.

With the Asian Para Games bronze medal adding to his journey, Desai will now look to build on the achievement and strengthen his preparations for the next stage of his career. His focus remains on improving his performance, competing at the highest level and working towards his ultimate ambition of representing India at the LA28 Paralympics.