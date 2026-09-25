FPJ Exclusive | 'Winning Another Medal Means Everything To Me': Arjun M.R. Reflects On Securing Bronze In Badminton Men's Team Event At Asian Games

Arjun M.R./Instagram

Indian badminton player Arjun M.R. expressed immense pride after the Indian men’s badminton team secured a bronze medal at the Asian Games 2026 despite suffering a 1-3 defeat to China in the semi-final. India had entered the last-four stage assured of a medal but could not progress to the final after China proved too strong.

Lakshya Sen lost the opening singles match before Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty levelled the tie with a win in the men’s doubles. Ayush Shetty then went down in the third match, leaving India needing a victory in the fourth contest to stay alive. Arjun M.R. and Hariharan Amsakarunan fought hard in the men’s doubles but China eventually sealed the tie.

Speaking to The Free Press Journal after the Asian Games, Arjun M.R. reflected on the significance of the bronze medal and expressed his happiness at being part of a team that achieved something special for the country. “Immense pride. That’s what I would want to say. Winning another Asian Games medal means everything to me. I’m happy to be a part of this group that has been able to win something big for the country,” he said.

Despite the disappointment of the semi-final defeat, Arjun M.R. preferred to focus on the medal India won rather than the match they lost. “Yes, we lost in the semi-final, but I would love to put it as: we won the bronze,” he said, highlighting the positive way in which he viewed the team’s achievement.

Arjun M.R. also thanked the supporters who backed the Indian men’s badminton team throughout their campaign. “Thank you for all the support. It means a lot,” he said. The bronze medal adds another Asian Games podium finish to India’s badminton campaign and gave the players plenty to celebrate despite their semi-final setback.