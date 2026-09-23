FPJ Exclusive | 'We're Thrilled To Come Back Home With A Medal': Maheshwari Chauhan Speaks After Indian Women's Skeet Team Secures Bronze At Asian Games

Maheshwari Chauhan/Instagram

Indian shooters Maheshwari Chauhan, Parinaaz Dhaliwal and Raiza Dhillon scripted history at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games 2026 by securing the bronze medal in the women's skeet team event on Wednesday.

The Indian trio finished with a combined score of 331 to claim third place. Parinaaz Dhaliwal and Raiza Dhillon contributed 111 points each, while Maheshwari Chauhan added 109 to the team's total. China won gold, while Kazakhstan secured silver.

Speaking to The Free Press Journal after securing the bronze, Maheshwari expressed her happiness at the team's performance while stressing that there is still plenty to achieve.

“We’re just very thrilled that the team could perform and come back home with a medal. I think there’s a lot more to achieve, and we’re going to keep pushing ourselves, but it’s a great stepping stone to move forward,” Maheshwari told The Free Press Journal.

The medal was particularly significant for the Indian trio as they managed to stay competitive despite challenging conditions at the shooting range. Maheshwari had contributed 109 points to the team's overall tally, helping India secure a historic podium finish.

While the team bronze marked a major milestone, Raiza and Parinaaz later featured in the women's individual skeet final. Raiza narrowly missed out on another medal after finishing fourth with 23 hits, while Parinaaz finished eighth. Maheshwari had finished 12th in qualification and did not make the individual final.

For Maheshwari, however, the focus now remains on building on the team's achievement. With the bronze serving as a landmark moment for Indian women's skeet at the Asian Games, the shooter is determined to continue pushing for bigger achievements in the future.