FPJ Exclusive | 'We Were Aiming For Gold': Indian Sepaktakraw Players Arun And Akash Yumnam Reflect On Asian Games Bronze Medal

Arun

Indian sepaktakraw players Arun and Akash Yumnam opened up to The Free Press Journal after helping India secure a historic bronze medal in the men’s quadrant event at the 2026 Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan. The Indian team produced a strong campaign to finish on the podium, giving the country another memorable moment in sepaktakraw.

Arun, who was competing at his second Asian Games, admitted that while the bronze medal was a proud achievement, the team had been targeting the top spot. “We won the bronze medal, but we were aiming for the gold medal. This is my second Asian Games, and I feel very happy to have won a bronze medal for India,” he said.

The Indian athlete credited his coaches Kishor Kumar and Yogendra Singh Dhaiya for their guidance and support throughout the competition. Arun expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the coaches and said their contribution was instrumental in helping the team secure the medal. He also thanked the Sports Authority of India (SAI) for backing the athletes.

“I sincerely thank my coaches, Kishor Kumar and Yogendra Singh Dhaiya. It is because of their guidance and support that we have won this medal. I also wholeheartedly thank the Sports Authority of India (SAI),” Arun said.

Akash Yumnam, meanwhile, also expressed his happiness after securing his second Asian Games medal. “I am very happy to have got my second Asian Games medal,” Akash said, underlining the significance of another podium finish at the continental event.

India’s bronze medal came after the team’s impressive run in the men’s quadrant competition. Although they fell short of their gold-medal ambition, the medal represented an important achievement for Indian sepaktakraw and provided Arun, Akash and their teammates with valuable experience on one of the biggest stages in Asian sport.