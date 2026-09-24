FPJ Exclusive | 'We Gave Everything We Had On The Water': Rower Salman Khan Opens Up After Winning Bronze Medal In Men's Double Sculls At Asian Games

Salman Khan/Instagram

Indian rowers Satnam Singh and Salman Khan won the bronze medal in the men's double sculls event at the Asian Games 2026, adding another medal to India's rowing campaign in Japan. The duo produced a strong performance in the final to secure a place on the podium.

Following their medal-winning performance, Salman Khan spoke about the achievement and expressed his pride in representing the country at the continental showpiece. The Indian rower said the duo gave everything they had on the water while highlighting their ambitions for the future.

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Speaking to The Free Press Journal, Salman said, “Winning a bronze medal for the country at the Asian Games is a moment of immense pride. We gave everything we had on the water. This medal is just the beginning; there are bigger goals to achieve ahead.”

The Asian Games bronze adds another significant achievement to Salman's remarkable rowing journey. Having risen through the ranks after joining the Indian Army, the rower has established himself as an important part of India's rowing setup and has represented the country at several international competitions.

Salman also thanked the Indian Army, Sports Authority of India (SAI) and supporters across the country for their backing. “Heartfelt thanks to the Indian Army, SAI and the entire nation for their trust and support,” he added. For Satnam and Salman, the bronze marks a memorable Asian Games campaign and provides further motivation to pursue bigger targets in the sport.