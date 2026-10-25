FPJ Exclusive | 'This Medal Is Not The End': Sivarajan Solaimalai Eyes Gold After Men's Doubles Silver With Krishna Nagar At Asian Para Games

Sivarajan Solaimalai/Instagram

Sivarajan Solaimalai spoke to The Free Press Journal after winning the silver medal in the men's doubles SH6 badminton event alongside Krishna Nagar at the Asian Para Games 2026 in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan. The Indian duo's podium finish marked a proud moment for the shuttler, who described the achievement as an emotional milestone in his sporting journey.

Reflecting on his silver medal triumph, Sivarajan said representing India at a prestigious international competition and winning a medal for the country was a dream come true. He expressed immense pride in carrying the Indian flag on the international stage and contributing to India's medal-winning campaign at the continental event.

Speaking about the journey behind his achievement, Sivarajan credited years of hard work, dedication and sacrifices for helping him reach this milestone. He also acknowledged the crucial role played by his coaches, family and everyone who supported him throughout his career. According to the Indian shuttler, every challenge he encountered along the way made him stronger and more determined to succeed.

Despite securing silver in the men's doubles SH6 category, Sivarajan made it clear that he was not satisfied with stopping at this achievement. He expressed his determination to continue working hard and improve his performances, with the ultimate goal of winning a gold medal for India at a future international competition.

Calling the silver medal a source of motivation rather than the end of his journey, Sivarajan said the achievement would inspire him to aim higher and perform even better in the years ahead. His statement reflected the competitive spirit and determination that continue to drive India's para-athletes as they strive for greater success on the international stage.

Sivarajan also dedicated his achievement to everyone who stood by him throughout his journey, reiterating his pride in representing the country. Concluding his message on a patriotic note, he said, “Jai Hind!” As he looks ahead, the silver medallist will aim to build on his Asian Para Games success and turn his dream of winning gold for India into reality.