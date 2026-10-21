FPJ Exclusive | 'This Medal Is For India': Himanshu Nandal Gets Emotional After Clinching Bronze In 400m Freestyle S11 Event At Asian Para Games

Himanshu Nandal/Instagram

Indian para swimmer Himanshu Nandal clinched the bronze medal in the men's 400m freestyle S11 event at the Asian Para Games 2026, adding to India's medal tally with an impressive performance in the pool.

Following his podium finish, Nandal expressed his happiness and gratitude to everyone who contributed to his achievement. Speaking to The Free Press Journal, the Indian swimmer credited his support staff for their hard work and dedication, acknowledging the important role they played in helping him win the medal.

“I’m really happy to have won this medal. My support staff worked incredibly hard to make this possible, and I’m truly grateful for their efforts. It feels special to dedicate this medal to India!” Nandal said.

The bronze medal is a testament to Nandal's determination and the collective efforts of the team supporting him throughout his journey. His heartfelt words highlighted the importance of teamwork and the contribution of support staff in helping para-athletes perform at the highest level.

Nandal's achievement also adds to India's campaign at the Asian Para Games 2026, where the country's athletes are striving to make their mark on the continental stage. By dedicating his medal to the nation, the para swimmer celebrated not only his personal accomplishment but also the collective efforts behind India's sporting success.