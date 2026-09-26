FPJ Exclusive | 'This Is Just The Beginning': Star Paddler Manush Shah Eyes Bigger Glory After Winning Asian Games Bronze

Manush Shah/Instagram

Indian table tennis pair Diya Chitale and Manush Shah settled for the bronze medal in the mixed doubles event at the Asian Games 2026 after suffering a semifinal defeat against China. Despite missing out on a place in the gold-medal clash, the Indian duo finished their campaign on the podium in a competition featuring some of the world's leading paddlers.

Speaking exclusively to The Free Press Journal after securing the medal, Shah expressed his delight at the achievement. “Of course, very happy to win the bronze medal for India. I mean, not many medals have been won by Indian table tennis at the Asian Games, and getting one at this stage in my career means a lot to me and my mixed doubles partner, Diya,” he said.

Shah said the pair had entered the Asian Games targeting a medal but knew the challenge would be difficult given the strength of Asian table tennis. “We were, of course, targeting a medal, but at the same time, we knew that it is very, very hard to win at the Asian Games because Asia is the powerhouse of world table tennis, and we have to play against some of the best in the world,” he added.

The Indian pair also had to overcome the World Championship medallist duo from Hong Kong on their way to the podium. Shah revealed that they had previously suffered narrow defeats against the pair. “We had played with them a couple of times earlier. We lost by a narrow margin, so this was, I think, one of the draws where we wanted to outperform the opposition. We were very happy that we could do this and win the medal for India,” Shah said.

With the Asian Games campaign over, Shah has now turned his attention to the Asian Championships and the Mixed World Cup in December. He is also targeting a men’s doubles medal alongside Manav Thakkar. “Manav Thakkar and I are currently ranked three in the world, so we stand a good chance. Hopefully, we can make it count there in the upcoming Asian Championships,” he said.

Shah also thanked Indian fans for supporting him throughout the competition, saying he received several messages before, during and after winning the bronze. “Your wishes and blessings are something that sends a lot of positivity around, and it’s very crucial for every athlete who is competing at this big stage, away from home, family and their country,” he said. Calling it his first Asian Games medal, Shah added, “It means a lot to me personally. This is my first medal, and I hope that this is just the beginning of something really big for Indian table tennis.”