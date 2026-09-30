FPJ Exclusive | 'This Gold Medal Means A Lot To Me': Kynan Chenai Gives FIRST REACTION After Triumphing In Trap Mixed Team Final At Asian Games

Kynan Chenai/Instagram

Indian trap shooter Kynan Chenai opened up to The Free Press Journal after teaming up with Neeru Dhanda to win the gold medal in the trap mixed team event at the Asian Games 2026, describing the achievement as an “incredible feeling” and expressing his pride at standing on the podium with the Indian flag.

Reflecting on the victory, Chenai admitted that he did not expect the duo to go all the way to the top of the podium. “Winning gold for India at the Asian Games is an incredible feeling. Honestly, I’m extremely happy and proud of what Neeru and I have achieved today,” said Chenai.

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The Indian shooter revealed that the competition was a challenging one and said the pair remained focused on taking the event one shot at a time. “I didn’t realise we would get this far. It was a really tough day and a big day for both of us. Going into the competition, the focus was simply on staying in the moment, trusting our preparation and giving every shot our best,” he said.

Chenai added that his primary objective was to produce his best performance, with the eventual gold medal becoming the perfect reward for their efforts. “I was just hoping to shoot my best, and then we won the gold, which is truly the icing on the cake,” he added.

For Chenai, however, the significance of the victory went beyond the medal itself. The shooter said representing India at the Asian Games was a huge honour and that standing on the podium with the Tricolour was a moment he would cherish for years to come.

“More than anything, I’m incredibly proud that we were able to do this for our country. Representing India at the Asian Games is a huge honour, and to stand on the podium with the Indian flag after winning gold is something I will always cherish,” Chenai said.

The 35-year-old also acknowledged the support he has received throughout his journey, crediting his family, coaches and teammates for playing an important role in helping him reach the podium at the continental event.

“There has been a lot of hard work behind this moment, and I’m grateful to my family, coaches, teammates and everyone who has supported me throughout the journey,” he said.

With the gold medal now secured, Chenai said he wants to savour the achievement and enjoy the moment with his teammate and the people who have supported him throughout his career.

“For now, I just want to take in the moment and enjoy what we have achieved. This gold means a lot to me, and I hope it makes everyone back home as proud and happy as I am today,” Chenai concluded.