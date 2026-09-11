FPJ Exclusive | Star Paddler Yashaswini Ghorpade Gears Up For Asian Games With India's Hopes On Her Shoulders

Star Paddler Yashaswini Ghorpade Gears Up For Asian Games | Yashaswini Ghorpade/Instagram

Indian table tennis player Yashaswini Ghorpade is preparing for the Asian Games with the ambition of making a strong impact on the continental stage. Having risen through the age-group ranks and established herself as one of India’s leading paddlers, Ghorpade is now looking to translate her progress into a strong performance at the prestigious event.

In an exclusive interview with The Free Press Journal, she spoke about her journey from a quiet childhood and school-level introduction to table tennis to competing at the highest level. She also opened up about her family’s support, the role of Ultimate Table Tennis, her fitness and training routine, mental preparation and her expectations ahead of the Asian Games.

Excerpts...

1. Could you tell us a little about your childhood and background? What was Yashaswini like before table tennis became such an important part of your life?

My childhood was quite simple. I used to fall sick often and spent a lot of my time going to singing classes. I was a quiet and easygoing child, and singing was one of the things I really enjoyed.

2. How did you first get introduced to table tennis? Do you remember what attracted you to the sport in the beginning?

I was first introduced to table tennis at school. I started playing casually, and as I played more. I gradually started enjoying the sport and became more interested in it.

3. Was becoming a professional table tennis player something you always dreamed of, or did your journey develop gradually?

I didn't really know in the beginning that I wanted to become a professional. I started with zonal competitions, then moved on to state-level tournaments and gradually competed in U-15, U-16 and higher age groups. It developed step by step as I kept playing.

4. How important has your family been in your journey? What kind of sacrifices and support have your parents made to help you pursue table tennis?

My family has been a huge part of my journey. My mom has travelled with me for all my domestic tournaments, while my dad has always been my biggest support and encouraged me throughout. It also means a lot to my coach, Anshuman Bhaiya, because he has been a big part of this journey.

5. Going from being a young emerging player to becoming India's medal contender must have been a huge transition. What do you think has changed the most in you as a player and as a person?

As a player, I understand the game much better now. I've learned more about different strategies, game styles and how to adapt to different opponents. As a person, I've also become more mature and composed.

6. How do you deal with the attention and expectations that come with being one of India's leading table tennis players?

I actually enjoy the attention. It's nice to see people taking an interest in my journey and supporting me. I try to take it positively and stay focused on my game.

7. Does domestic league like Ultimate Table Tennis help Indian athletes get the exposure playing alongside international players?

Yes, definitely. I've played two seasons of Ultimate Table Tennis and gained a lot of experience from playing alongside international players. Playing on the centre table, especially, was a big learning experience for me.

8. A professional athlete's training goes far beyond the table. What does your gym routine look like, and which aspects of fitness do you focus on the most?

I personally enjoy plyometrics, and I try to have three to four gym sessions a week. I mainly focus on improving my explosiveness, movement and overall fitness to support my game.

9. What does your typical diet look like during a training period? Are there any foods or meals that you particularly rely on?

I don't follow a strict diet as such. I mainly focus on meeting my protein and carbohydrate requirements and making sure I'm eating well to support my training.

10. Do you have a pre-shot routine that helps you switch off everything around you and focus only on the target?

I like listening to music and visualising before I play. It helps me switch off from everything around me and get into the right mindset for the match.

11. As you prepare for the Asian Games, what does a typical day of training look like for you?

I usually start my day with fitness, followed by around three hours of table tennis training. After some rest, I'm back in the evening for another three-hour practice session. It's a pretty structured training day.

12. The Asian Games can be a very different experience from regular international tournaments, with large crowds, intense media attention and the overall atmosphere. How are you preparing yourself mentally to handle that environment?

I've experienced environments like this before, especially while playing in China and Japan. Those experiences have helped me get comfortable playing in front of big crowds and handling the atmosphere around major tournaments.

13. Is playing in front of a large Indian contingent and potentially thousands of spectators something that excites you, or does it add to the pressure?

Yes, it excites me a lot. Playing in front of Indian fans is always special.

14. What are your expectations from yourself at the Asian Games?

Of course, my goal is to win and make India proud

15. Finally, what would you like to say to the Indian fans who will be following and supporting you during your Asian Games campaign?

I would just ask the Indian fans to support us, cheer louder and keep backing Team India throughout the Asian Games. Your support really makes a difference.

With the Asian Games approaching, Ghorpade has set her sights on winning and making India proud. She also urged Indian fans to support Team India, cheer louder and continue backing the athletes throughout the competition, emphasising that their support makes a real difference.