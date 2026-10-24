FPJ Exclusive | 'Proud Of Myself': Nitesh Kumar Strikes Gold In Men's Singles, Adds Mixed Doubles Silver With Thulasimathi Murugesan At Asian Para Games

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Para badminton player Nitesh Kumar continued his impressive run at the Asian Para Games, winning the gold medal in the men's singles event and adding a silver medal in mixed doubles alongside Thulasimathi Murugesan. The double podium finish marked another memorable chapter in his journey, as the Indian shuttler once again showcased his talent on the continental stage.

Speaking to The Free Press Journal after his triumph, Nitesh expressed his happiness and pride at winning another gold medal for India. The men's singles victory was particularly special for the para badminton star, who had narrowly missed out on the title at the previous edition in Hangzhou in 2023.

"Really happy and proud of myself to have won another gold for India. I had gold in Men's Doubles at Hangzhou 2023 and narrowly missed on Men's Singles. Happy to win Men's Singles title this time," Nitesh said while speaking to The Free Press Journal.

Nitesh's men's singles gold represented a significant achievement, as he successfully converted his previous disappointment into triumph. Having tasted gold in men's doubles at the Hangzhou 2023 Asian Para Games, the Indian shuttler returned with the determination to claim the singles crown this time around.

His silver medal in mixed doubles with Thulasimathi Murugesan further highlighted India's strength in para badminton. The duo combined to deliver a strong campaign, adding another medal to India's overall tally at the continental competition.

With a gold medal in men's singles and a silver in mixed doubles, Nitesh emerged as one of India's standout performers in para badminton at the Asian Para Games. His latest success reflects his consistency and determination to keep raising the bar, as he continues to make the country proud with his performances on the international stage.