FPJ Exclusive | 'People Don't Even Know Our Sport': Anjali Devi's Mission To Make Boccia Recognised In India Ahead Of Asian Para Games

Anjali Devi/Instagram

Indian boccia player Anjali Devi is preparing to represent the country at the Asian Para Games 2026 in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, carrying not just her personal ambitions but also the responsibility of bringing greater recognition to a sport that remains relatively unknown in India. Speaking to The Free Press Journal ahead of the continental event, Anjali opened up about the emotions of representing the country and her determination to make people aware of boccia.

“For me, coming from boccia, people don't even know our sport much in India. So to represent India at Asian Para Games, it's not just for me, it's to show that boccia exists, and we can win,” Anjali said. Her words reflect the significance of the opportunity, as she looks to use the international platform to put the spotlight on boccia and demonstrate the potential of Indian athletes competing in the sport.

Describing the experience of representing India at such a major event, Anjali admitted that several emotions come together at once. “It's proud, it's scary, it's emotional all at once,” she said. The opportunity brings pride and excitement, while the pressure of competing against some of Asia's best athletes adds to the challenge. Nevertheless, Anjali remains focused on the bigger goal of delivering her best performance for the country.

For Anjali, the responsibility extends beyond winning a medal. Her participation is also an opportunity to inspire greater interest in boccia, a precision ball sport designed for athletes with significant physical impairments. The sport requires players to throw, kick or use assistive equipment to propel balls as close as possible to a target ball, known as the jack. Precision, strategy and composure play crucial roles in determining the outcome of a match.

Despite the pressure and emotions associated with competing on the international stage, Anjali's mindset remains clear when she steps onto the court. “But when you are on court you just think, I have to do this for my country,” she said. As she prepares for the Asian Para Games 2026, Anjali will look to turn that determination into a performance that not only fulfils her sporting ambitions but also helps introduce more Indians to boccia.