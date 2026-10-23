FPJ Exclusive | 'One Medal Can Change A Player's Life': Judoka Kokila Opens Up On Silver Medal Glory At Asian Para Games, Reveals Golden Ambition For India

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Indian para judoka Kokila expressed pride and gratitude after winning the silver medal in the women's J2 -52kg category at the Asian Para Games 2026. Speaking to The Free Press Journal, the Haryana-born athlete reflected on her journey, acknowledged the people who supported her and vowed to work harder to win gold for India in the future.

Kokila, who trains in Lucknow under coach Munawar Anzar Ali Siddiqui, credited her family, coach and supporting organisations for helping her reach the continental podium. She highlighted the contributions of the Olympic Gold Quest (OGQ), the Sports Authority of India (SAI) and the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS), while also expressing gratitude to God for guiding her journey.

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Reflecting on her silver-medal finish, Kokila admitted that while she was happy with her achievement, she also felt a sense of disappointment at missing out on gold. The para judoka believes she had the potential to finish on the top step of the podium but remains determined to learn from the experience and improve her performance.

"I feel proud of winning the silver medal, although I am also a little disappointed because I believe I could have won gold. However, I am happy with my achievement and accept the silver medal with gratitude. This competition has been a valuable learning experience for me," Kokila said.

The medal also marked an improvement from her performance at the previous edition, where she won bronze. Upgrading her medal to silver reflects her progress in the sport and strengthens her determination to achieve even greater success. Kokila also emphasised how a single medal can transform an athlete's life and inspire them to pursue bigger ambitions.

"At the previous edition, I won a bronze medal, and this time I have upgraded it to silver. I believe that even one medal can change a player's life and inspire them to achieve greater things," she added.

Looking ahead, Kokila is determined to continue improving her judo skills and raise her level of performance. The Indian para judoka has set her sights on winning gold for the country in the future, with the Asian Para Games silver serving as motivation to push harder and pursue her ultimate goal of making India proud on the international stage.