FPJ Exclusive | 'My Family Asked Me Not To Quit': Veteran Football Coach Leslie Machado's Journey From Adversity To MSSA Title Glory

Leslie Machado |

Don Bosco Matunga clinched the MSSA U-16 Division I title, giving veteran coach Leslie Machado another memorable achievement in his nearly three-decade association with the school. Reflecting on the triumph in an exclusive interview with The Free Press Journal, Machado said, “I feel elated. The boys did exceptionally well throughout the tournament.” For him, the victory was a reward for the team’s consistent efforts throughout the competition.

Machado has been coaching at Don Bosco for close to three decades and has witnessed generations of young footballers develop under his guidance. Looking back at his long journey, he said, “These three decades have been great and we have always given results.” However, this particular season was not easy for the veteran coach, as he and his family faced difficult circumstances away from football. Machado revealed that he had even considered quitting coaching during the challenging period.

Leslie Machado |

The support of his family, particularly his wife, played a crucial role in convincing him to continue. “My family was very supportive during this time. Even though I wanted to quit coaching, they asked me not to do so and continue to coach,” Machado said. Their encouragement helped him remain committed to his players and return to the touchline despite the personal challenges he was facing.

After nearly 30 years in coaching, Machado’s motivation continues to come from his love for football and his desire to develop youngsters. “It’s the love for the game which keeps me going, training young boys from grassroots level and preparing them to compete in tournaments,” he said. Machado also believes that Mumbai’s football structure needs to place greater emphasis on grassroots development, stressing, “The focus has to be on training from grassroots level.”

The MSSA U-16 Division I title was made even more special by the people Machado and his players chose to honour. The veteran coach revealed that the entire U-16 team wanted to dedicate the trophy to Don Bosco’s principal Fr. Flovy and Fr. Roy. After a difficult season, the triumph stands as a testament to Machado’s perseverance, his family’s support and his unwavering passion for nurturing young footballers.