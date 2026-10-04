FPJ Exclusive | 'My Daughter Was Watching Me Compete': Indian Shot Putter Manpreet Kaur Finally Ends Long Wait For Asian Games Medal

Manpreet Kaur/Instagram

Indian shot putter Manpreet Kaur opened up to The Free Press Journal about her emotional journey to winning the bronze medal at the Asian Games, describing the achievement as a moment of immense satisfaction after years of coming close to the podium.

“This medal means a lot to me because it has come after a very long journey,” Manpreet said. The Indian athlete recalled finishing fifth at the previous Asian Games and revealed that she had recently finished fourth at the Commonwealth Games by just a few centimetres. “So, winning this medal gives me a great sense of satisfaction,” she added.

For Manpreet, the achievement was made even more special by the presence of her daughter, who watched her compete. “Another thing that makes this medal special is that my daughter was watching me compete. That made me even happier because I won this medal in front of her,” she said.

The Indian shot putter also credited her family and support staff for playing a crucial role in her journey to the podium. “My training alone was not enough for me to win this medal. My family has supported me a lot, and my coaches, the federation and the Sports Authority of India (SAI) have also helped me greatly,” Manpreet said.

Manpreet further highlighted the importance of proper infrastructure and facilities in an athlete's career. She said she benefited significantly from the training facilities provided at the National Institute of Sports (NIS) and through SAI. “For an athlete, training is possible only when they have access to good infrastructure and facilities. I received very good facilities at the National Institute of Sports (NIS) and through SAI,” she said.

“We continued our training there, and those facilities have benefited me greatly,” Manpreet added, reflecting on the support that helped her finally secure an Asian Games medal after previous near-misses. Her bronze medal marks a significant moment in her career, especially after finishing fifth at the previous Asian Games and narrowly missing out on a Commonwealth Games medal.