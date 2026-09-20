FPJ Exclusive | 'My Aim Is To Win Gold': MMA Fighter Suchika Tariyal Hooda's FIRST REACTION After Assuring India's First-Ever Asian Games MMA Medal

Suchika Tariyal Hooda/Instagram

Suchika Tariyal Hooda scripted history at the Asian Games 2026 in Aichi-Nagoya after defeating Mongolia’s Altanchimeg Baigalmaa 2-0 in the women’s Traditional MMA 60kg quarterfinals. The commanding victory assured India of its first-ever medal in Mixed Martial Arts at the Asian Games, with MMA making its debut at the continental multi-sport event.

Tariyal dominated the contest with her strength, grappling skills and effective takedowns. She repeatedly executed arm throws and controlled the bout on the ground, while Baigalmaa struggled to match the Indian fighter’s intensity. The 2-0 victory secured Tariyal’s place in the semifinals and guaranteed her at least a bronze medal.

Speaking exclusively to The Free Press Journal after her historic win, Tariyal expressed her happiness at securing a medal for India but insisted that she has bigger ambitions ahead. “I feel really good that I have assured a medal for my country. Going forward, my aim is to perform even better, win a gold medal and give my hundred percent,” she said.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Tariyal’s achievement adds another significant chapter to her combat-sports career. She has represented India in multiple disciplines, including judo and kurash, while also competing in jiu-jitsu and professional MMA. Her experience across combat sports has now helped her create history on one of the biggest sporting stages in Asia.

With a medal already assured, Tariyal will now shift her focus to the semifinals as she aims to go one step further and fight for gold. Her historic quarterfinal victory has already ensured that her name will be remembered as India’s first Asian Games MMA medallist, while she will now look to finish her campaign on the highest possible note.