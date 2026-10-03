FPJ Exclusive | 'It Was An Unforgettable Experience': Indian Archer Ganesh Mani Ratnam Thirumuru Opens Up On Winning Gold And Bronze Medals At Asian Games

Ganesh Mani Ratnam Thirumuru/Instagram

Ganesh Mani Ratnam Thirumuru opened up to The Free Press Journal about his memorable campaign at the 2026 Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, where he secured an individual bronze medal and contributed to India's team gold medal in compound archery.

Speaking about his maiden Asian Games appearance, Ganesh described representing Team India alongside his fellow athletes, coaches and support staff as a great honour. He expressed pride in being part of the Indian archery contingent and contributing to its successful campaign at the continental event.

“This was my first Asian Games, and it has been an unforgettable experience filled with learning, growth, and valuable lessons,” Ganesh said. The compound archer believes the experience will play an important role in his development as he continues to compete at the highest level.

Ganesh also expressed his gratitude to everyone who supported him throughout his journey. One of the major highlights of the campaign was securing the Mixed Team Olympic quota for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics. Ganesh called it a proud moment for India and Indian archery and said his focus will now be on improving further and preparing for the Olympics, along with upcoming APL and UPS events.

“Securing the Mixed Team Olympic quota for LA 2028 is a proud moment for India and Indian archery. My next goal is to keep improving, work harder, and prepare myself for the LA 2028 Olympics,” Ganesh said, signing off with a message of gratitude to everyone who supported him. “This is just the beginning. Jai Hind!”