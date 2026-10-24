FPJ Exclusive | 'I Will Always Miss My Mother': Rinku Hooda's Emotional Confession After Winning Gold Medal In Men's Javelin Throw F46 Event At Asian Para Games

Rinku Hooda/Instagram

Rinku Hooda completed his Asian Para Games medal collection by winning gold in the men's javelin throw F46 event, adding the top honour to the silver he won in 2022 and bronze in 2018. However, behind the joy of his latest triumph lies a personal loss that continues to weigh heavily on the Indian para-athlete. Speaking to The Free Press Journal after his gold-medal victory, Rinku opened up about his mother's death, his recovery from a shoulder injury and his determination to win a medal at the 2028 Paralympics.

Rinku admitted that while winning gold brought him immense happiness, the absence of his mother made the achievement bittersweet. His mother passed away two months ago, leaving him to navigate one of the most difficult phases of his life. "I feel very happy. There is excitement and joy, but at the same time, there is also sadness because of my mother," he said. Reflecting on his loss, he added, "I will always miss my mother throughout my life. Whether I win another medal or not, I will always miss her."

The Indian athlete acknowledged that the emotional pain had not gone away despite his success on the field. He explained that while he might appear happy in front of others, the grief remains deeply personal. "Even today, I am broken inside. I think this sadness will remain with me throughout my life," Rinku said. He added that it would take considerable time to cope with the loss, admitting that the memories of his mother would stay with him even as he continued his sporting journey.

Rinku's preparations were further complicated by a shoulder tear he suffered just weeks before the competition. The injury forced him to miss approximately five practice sessions and raised concerns about whether he would be able to throw properly. After taping his shoulder and testing his throwing action, however, he felt more confident. He resumed training around two weeks before the event, practising throws of 50, 55 and 60 metres while carefully managing his workload to avoid aggravating the injury.

Despite the emotional and physical setbacks, Rinku delivered a gold-medal-winning performance, while compatriot Ajeet Singh secured silver. Asked about competing against a fellow Indian, Rinku explained that his focus on the field was entirely on improving his own performance. "When I am on the ground, I don't consider anyone my brother or friend. Everyone is different when we are competing," he said, adding that outside competition, he considers his fellow athletes brothers.

Looking ahead, Rinku has set his sights on the 2028 Paralympics, with the World Championships coming up as his next major competition. The javelin thrower said his preparations would revolve around the Paralympic Games, where he hopes to improve his personal record and achieve the distance required to contend for a medal. "Whatever preparations I make and whatever training I do, my focus will be on 2028. I will put everything into preparing for that, whatever it takes," he said, underlining his determination to give everything to his long-term goal.

Rinku made it clear that he is not concerned about the distances achieved by his rivals, choosing instead to concentrate on surpassing his own previous performances. "I want to break my own record, improve upon my own throw. I don't care about what anyone else has thrown, how far they have thrown or when they achieved it," he said. Having progressed from bronze in 2018 to silver in 2022 and now gold, Rinku has completed his Asian Para Games medal collection. Yet, beyond the sporting milestone, his victory carries a deeply personal significance as he continues to cope with his mother's death while working towards his ultimate dream of winning a Paralympic medal.