FPJ Exclusive | 'I Want The Next One To Be Gold': Preeti Pal Sends Powerful Message After Winning 2 Silver Medals At Asian Para Games, Sets Sights On LA28 Glory

Preeti Pal/Instagram

Indian para-athlete Preeti Pal expressed pride and renewed confidence after winning two silver medals at the Asian Para Games, finishing on the podium in both the women's 100m and 200m T35 events. Speaking to The Free Press Journal, Preeti reflected on her progress since the Paris Paralympics and set her sights on winning gold at the 2028 Los Angeles Paralympic Games.

"Two races, two silvers and a lot of pride. I’ve come a long way since Paris, and these medals give me even more belief for what’s ahead. LA28 is the dream now, and I want the next one to be gold," Preeti told The Free Press Journal.

The double podium finish marks another significant achievement in Preeti's para-athletics journey. Competing in the T35 classification, she showcased her ability to challenge for medals in two sprint events, underlining her consistency across the 100m and 200m distances.

Preeti's performances also reflect the progress she has made since the Paris Paralympics. The two silver medals have strengthened her belief in her abilities and given her further motivation to work towards bigger goals on the international stage.

With the Los Angeles 2028 Paralympic Games firmly in her sights, Preeti is now determined to take the next step in her career. Having secured silver in both events at the Asian Para Games, the Indian sprinter has made her ambition clear: she wants to turn her next major opportunity into a gold-medal finish.

For Preeti, the two silver medals are not just a reward for her efforts but also a source of confidence as she prepares for the challenges ahead. With LA28 as her ultimate target, she will look to build on her performances and continue her pursuit of a historic gold-medal moment.