FPJ Exclusive | 'I Know I Have More In Me': Hokato Sema Wins Shot Put Bronze Medal At Asian Para Games 2026, Sends Strong Message After Podium Finish

Hokato Hotozhe Sema/Instagram

Indian para-athlete Hokato Hotozhe Sema continued to make the country proud by winning the bronze medal in the men's shot put F56/F57 event at the Asian Para Games 2026 in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan. Sema produced an impressive performance to secure a place on the podium, adding another achievement to his career on the international stage.

Speaking to The Free Press Journal, Sema expressed his happiness at winning a medal for India but emphasised that he still has more to achieve. The Indian athlete highlighted his determination to give his best in every competition and continue improving his performances.

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"A medal for India is always special. I gave it everything out there, and I'm happy to come away with bronze. But I know I have more in me; this is just another step forward," Sema told The Free Press Journal.

The bronze-medal finish reflects Sema's perseverance and commitment to representing India at major international sporting events. Competing against some of the continent's best para-athletes, he demonstrated his ability to deliver under pressure and secure a podium finish in a demanding field.

For Sema, the medal is not merely a reward for his efforts but also motivation to continue working towards bigger goals. His statement underlines the mindset of an athlete who remains hungry for improvement despite achieving success at a prestigious continental competition.

With the bronze medal secured, Sema will look to build on this performance and continue striving for greater success in upcoming competitions. His determination to push beyond his current achievements reflects his ambition to reach new heights in his sporting career.