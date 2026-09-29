FPJ Exclusive | 'I Am So Happy': Kiran Pahal Gives FIRST REACTION After Winning Gold Medal In Women's 4x400m Relay At Asian Games 2026

Kiran Pahal/Instagram

India's women's 4x400m relay team delivered a golden finish at the Asian Games 2026 in Aichi-Nagoya, with Kiran Pahal, Poovamma Machettira, Prachi Choudhary and Vithya Ramraj combining to clinch the gold medal on Tuesday.

The Indian quartet produced a strong performance at the Mizuho Park Athletic Stadium, clocking 3:29.69 to finish at the top of the podium. Bahrain secured the silver medal with a time of 3:30.21, while China took bronze after finishing in 3:31.02. The victory also ended India's wait for a gold medal in athletics at the ongoing Asian Games.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Following the memorable victory, Kiran Pahal spoke to The Free Press Journal and expressed her happiness after helping India secure the top spot in the women's 4x400m relay. "I am so happy," Kiran said after the race, reflecting the emotions of an Indian team that had delivered a crucial gold medal on the track.

The gold came after India had already tasted success in the mixed 4x400m relay, where Vithya Ramraj, Poovamma Machettira, Manu TS and Vishal TK had won silver earlier in the Games. The women's relay quartet subsequently went one step further by finishing first in the final.

The women's 4x400m gold therefore added another significant chapter to India's athletics campaign in Aichi-Nagoya. With Kiran, Poovamma, Prachi and Vithya producing a combined effort of 3:29.69, India stood on top of the podium and secured a memorable relay victory.