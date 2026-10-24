FPJ Exclusive | 'Grateful To God': Swati Chaudhary Gets Emotional After Clinching Silver Medal In W1 Para Archery At Asian Para Games 2026

Swati Chaudhary/Instagram

Swati Chaudhary clinched the silver medal in the W1 para archery event at the Asian Para Games 2026, adding another significant achievement to India's campaign at the continental sporting event in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan. Her podium finish highlighted her determination and ability to compete against some of the best para archers in Asia.

Speaking to The Free Press Journal after her medal-winning performance, Chaudhary expressed her happiness at achieving the milestone. The Indian para archer also acknowledged the role of God and the people who supported her throughout her sporting journey.

"I'm very happy to achieve this milestone and grateful to God and everyone who supported and encouraged me throughout this journey," Chaudhary said.

Her statement reflected the gratitude she felt after securing a medal at a major international sporting event. Chaudhary credited the encouragement she received along the way, recognising the importance of having people who believe in an athlete and stand by them through the challenges of competitive sport.

The silver medal represents an important achievement in Chaudhary's para archery career. Competing at the Asian Para Games requires focus, consistency and composure, and her podium finish adds to India's achievements at the prestigious continental event.

As the Asian Para Games 2026 continues, Chaudhary's performance will stand as a proud moment for Indian para archery. Her achievement celebrates not only her efforts on the field but also the support system that helped her reach this milestone, offering encouragement to aspiring para athletes across the country.