FPJ Exclusive | From Training Grounds To Asian Para Games Podium Hopes: Coach Naresh Singh Nayal And Captain Sovendra Bhandari Open Up On Indian Blind Football Team's Medal Dream

Sovendra Singh Bhandari & Naresh Singh Nayal |

Indian Blind Football Team assistant coach and goalguide Naresh Singh Nayal and captain Sovendra Singh Bhandari are optimistic about their chances of winning a medal at the 5th Asian Para Games 2026 in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan. Speaking to The Free Press Journal ahead of the competition, the duo expressed confidence in the team's preparations, improved coordination and determination to make the country proud.

For Nayal, representing India on the international stage is always a matter of pride. Set to be part of his second Asian Para Games campaign as assistant coach and goalguide, he believes the team has a better chance of securing a podium finish this time around. He highlighted the players' preparation and growing confidence as key factors behind their optimism.

“Representing the nation is always a proud moment, and this is my second time in the Asian Para Games as assistant coach and goalguide of the Indian Blind Football team. In the 5th Asian Para Games, we are much more hopeful of winning a medal,” Nayal told The Free Press Journal.

Nayal also emphasised that the team has had a longer period to train together compared to its previous campaign. According to him, the extended preparation has helped the players build confidence and improve their readiness for the competition. He added that the support they have received from those around them has further strengthened the team's morale ahead of the tournament.

“We have been training together with the team boys for a longer period this time. The support is good from all surrounding us, and the confidence of the boys is also higher because of their training,” he added.

Meanwhile, captain Sovendra Singh Bhandari is preparing for a different challenge as he takes on the responsibility of leading the Indian Blind Football Team. Having participated in the fourth Asian Para Games, Bhandari said he has received greater trust from the Indian Blind Football Federation (IBFF), which has entrusted him with the captaincy for the upcoming edition.

“We are doing good this time. As I had also participated in the 4th Asian Para Games, this time I have been trusted much by IBFF (Indian Blind Football Federation), as I have been given the responsibility of leading the team,” Bhandari told The Free Press Journal.

The captain believes the team's combination of experienced players and newcomers has helped create a strong unit. He said the squad has gelled well, with everyone working hard towards the shared objective of winning a medal. “The team is full of experienced players and even new players too, but we are nicely gelled and working hard to win a medal hopefully this time. Rest will depend on Nagoya, Japan,” he added.

With extended training, growing confidence and a blend of experience and fresh talent, the Indian Blind Football Team will look to translate its preparations into results at the Asian Para Games 2026.