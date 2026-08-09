FPJ Exclusive | From Sacrifices To Glory: Harsh Singh Reveals The Story Behind India's Historic CWG Judo Gold, Says 'This Is Just The Beginning'

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Harsh Singh scripted history at the 2026 Commonwealth Games by becoming the first Indian male judoka to win a gold medal at the Games. The 60kg judoka delivered a dominant 10-0 victory over Australia’s Joshua Katz in the final to etch his name in Indian sporting history.

Speaking exclusively to The Free Press Journal, Singh opened up about the emotions behind his historic triumph, the sacrifices that shaped his journey, the challenges of competing in the 60kg category and his preparations for the upcoming Asian Games.

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Excerpts...

1. What does it mean to you to become the first Indian male judoka to win Commonwealth Games gold?

It means a lot to me not just personally, but for Indian judo as well. It is a very proud moment, but I also see this as a beginning of something bigger. I want this medal to show that Indian judo has the potential to compete and win at the highest level. I hope my achievement can open more doors for this sport and inspire the next generation of judo in India.

2. Take us through your emotions immediately after winning the final. What was the first thought that came to your mind?

Honestly, it is difficult to put those emotions into words. The moment the final ended, I felt a mixture of relief, happiness, pride and gratitude. So many years of training, sacrifice, injuries, difficulties and moments of doubt came into my mind. My first thought was about everyone who had supported me and believed in me throughout this journey. I knew that I wasn't standing there alone. There were so many people behind that medal. And of course, I was thinking about my country and how proud I felt to win gold for India.

3. What was the biggest challenge you faced during your Commonwealth Games campaign?

My biggest challenge was managing everything together like the physical preparation, the pressure, the weight and most important, staying mentally focused. And at this level, every opponent is capable of beating you. So you cannot afford to lose concentration for even a moment. I tried to stay focused on one fight at a time and not think much about the medal or what people were expecting from me.

4. Who has played the biggest role in helping you reach this level in your career?

There isn't just one person I can name because this journey has been built by many people. My coaches, my family, my teammates, my support staff and everyone who has believed in me has played an important role. My coaches are especially very important because they have pushed me when I needed to be pushed and supported me when things were difficult. My family has also been my biggest source of strength. The medal belongs to everyone who has been part of my journey.

5. The 60kg category is extremely competitive. How difficult is it to maintain your weight while preparing for major tournaments?

For 60 kg weight, it is difficult. One of the biggest challenges of competing at 60 kg is that at this level, you cannot just focus on losing weight. You have to make the weight while still being strong, explosive, energetic and mentally sharp. For me, weight management is a year-round process. Nutrition, recovery, training and hydration all have to be planned properly. The goal is not simply to make 60 kg. The goal is to arrive at the competition healthy, strong and ready to perform at my best.

6. Do you feel this historic medal can give Indian judo greater recognition and inspire more youngsters to take up the sport?

Definitely, I believe this medal can help Indian Judo get more recognition. Judo has so much potential in India and there are many talented young athletes who just need these right opportunities, support and belief. If my achievement makes even a few youngsters think "I can do this also", then that would mean a lot to me. I want Indian Judo to be seen not just as a sport where we participate but as a sport where India can win medals at the biggest international competitions.

7. You now have the Asian Games ahead. How is the preparation going on?

For Asian Games, my preparation is on point and the preparation is going well. Winning the Commonwealth Games has given me confidence but I have already moved on mentally. The Asian Games are a completely different challenge with some of the strongest judokas in the world competing. Right now, the focus is on improving every small detail of my technique, strength, conditioning, tactical approach and recovery. I am trying to use the Commonwealth Games experience as motivation while preparing even harder for the Asian Games.

8. How different will your preparation for the Asian Games be compared to the Commonwealth Games?

For Asian Games preparation, we are more specific because the level of competition is extremely high. The Asian Games bring together some of the best judokas from Asia so there is very little room for mistakes. We will analyse opponents more carefully, work on specific tactical situations and focus on making my game more complete physically. I want to be stronger and more explosive. The Commonwealth Games showed me that my preparation works but the Asian Games will require another level.

9. Does winning Commonwealth Games gold give you extra confidence heading into the Asian Games, or does it also increase expectations?

It definitely gives me confidence because now I have experienced what it feels like to perform under pressure and win at major multi-sports events. But I want the gold medal to create pressure for me. I look at it as motivation and prove that I belong at this level. Expectations will always be there but I cannot control what people expect from me. What I can control is my preparation, my mindset and performance on the mat. For me, the Commonwealth Games gold is now part of the past. The Asian Games are a new challenge and I want to start from zero, prepare properly and give everything I have for India.

For Singh, the Commonwealth Games gold is not the destination but the beginning of a bigger journey. With the Asian Games now firmly in his sights, the Indian judoka is determined to raise his level and take on the continent’s best.

His historic triumph has already given Indian judo a landmark moment, but Singh hopes its biggest impact will be inspiring a new generation to believe that India can compete for and win medals on the world’s biggest stages.