FPJ Exclusive | From Olympic Heartbreak To Asian Games Ambition: India's Skeet Shooter Maheshwari Chauhan Eyes Gold In Japan

Maheshwari Chauhan/Instagram

Maheshwari Chauhan has emerged as one of India’s prominent skeet shooters, making her Olympic debut at Paris 2024 and narrowly missing out on a medal after finishing fourth in the mixed skeet event. As she prepares for the 2026 Asian Games, Maheshwari is looking to build on her Olympic experience and take another step forward in her career.

In an exclusive conversation with The Free Press Journal, she opened up about her journey, preparation, mindset and ambitions.

Excerpts...

1. Can you tell us a little about your background and how shooting became a part of your life?

Well, I've grown up in a very sporting family, and my father and my grandfather were very keen shooters because they picked up the sport as a hobby and they shot all the way to the national level. My mother has been a national-level player in basketball, and I was just on a farm growing up around different outdoor activities, and I used to go along with my father, my grandfather, and my brother to the range, and that's how I picked up the game.

2. Since you grew up in Rajasthan, how did your environment and family shape your sporting ambitions?

I think all of it is responsible because I grew up on a farm and I loved being outdoors, just playing any sport. And I was very fortunate that my parents were part of all of it. I used to play sports like cricket or hockey or anything that I could get my hands on along with my friends from the village, my parents, my cousins, or anyone. And when I was quite young, I was 8 or 9 when my grandfather got me an air rifle, and I would be aiming at stationary targets. And I was very competitive with my brother, and I wanted to beat him always. And that's how I got into the game.

3. When you look back at your journey so far, what stands out as the most defining phase of your career?

I mean, everyone would imagine it would be something like being at the Olympics, which definitely is one of the highlights of my career. But I think the most defining point of my career would probably be not giving up and getting back into the game with a very clear vision after the COVID gap. I’m really glad that I continued pursuing my dream and didn’t give up. I think that’s literally been the backbone of my career.

4. Whenever we hear “shooting”, people tend to think only about pistol and rifle. Skeet is somewhat of a niche event and not many people know much about it. What do you think about that?

Well, there is a higher level of accessibility and a level of participation that rifle and pistol events have. They're more easy to access for the simple rule that you don't need a license to own a weapon, whereas shotguns are far more, well, complicated in a lot of ways. And there isn't just enough infrastructure like there is for rifle and pistol, and that has made the game just not expand at the same level as the other shooting events. But I do feel like there is more interest, there's more conversation, and there's definitely a lot more happening around the game, and I would like to see it just become as popular as the other shooting events.

5. How important are your stance and grip in maintaining consistency and accuracy during a competition?

It's definitely the axis of your technical performance because, I mean, any level of muscle contraction could, you know, make you have a hurried movement and that would impact your connection with the target. So for me, having a light grip, a good core activated body and stance and which is very natural and relaxed for me is what works the best. Of course, it's different for everyone, but the basic rule is that you must be very comfortable holding the weapon, and you should be feeling strong and grounded when you're in the station.

6. Skeet shooting demands incredible hand-eye coordination. How do you maintain that level of concentration for every shot?

Well, you actually go and learn a lot of things before you learn to unlearn them. The game is highly dependent on your hand-eye coordination, but it's actually a lot of micro movements of different muscles and your torso movement and having your core engaged throughout, having strong shoulders. So even though shooting isn't considered a very physically intense sport, it actually is. And for me to actually just go maintaining it, I do a lot of exercises and movements to help me enhance that movement far more, to give me a better edge or just to keep me consistent so that, you know, because it's very robotic and mechanical, and for me to just stay on and keep repeating the action at the speed it's needed. We do a lot of eye drills as well. We do a lot of warm up with different colored balls, and they are definitely all part of the build up leading up to like preparing a single competition or a single match.

7. Do you have a pre-shot routine that helps you switch off everything around you and focus only on the target?

Definitely. I think an athlete is as good as their processes, and it really is the basic requirement of staying consistent. It's sticking to your process. I think it varies for every athlete, but I definitely have mine to switch on and switch off because the matches are of 30 minutes on average and you're competing with five other athletes, six people being scored, and my actual performance time is only five minutes in the entire 30 minutes. The rest is completely mental management and the action and the calm that's needed when you're in the station for 30 seconds and then all the other management of the environment, the pressure, your self-reflection that all requires a lot of managing, and it cannot happen if you don't have the right kind of process that works for you.

8. How do you work on consistency of the shot, especially when you know that one missed target can completely change the outcome?

A lot of repetition. There is no easier way. There's no shorter route to it. It's showing up and it's putting a lot of repetition and building a really strong muscle memory and then doing it very relaxed. Missing targets is part of the game, but if you can just repeat what you've done better one more time than someone else, that sets the edge. It's just a lot of grueling, grueling training and repetition.

9. How important is it to keep external factors such as wind and weather conditions in mind while training for a competition?

Well, now I can say that I do have enough experience to tackle all conditions, and I think to not look at them as external factors, but as elements of the game, because we have to compete no matter what, in any weather condition except in lightning. And that has just become part of the game. And a lot of times it actually does bring out the better in you because it helps you just lock in more. And the challenging external environment in some sense helps you bring out the better in you. And we do train in all weather conditions in different parts of the world. I like to particularly go out and train on extremely windy days. In fact, my favorite weather to train in is probably rain. And it isn't that great for the gun, but I really do enjoy it. And it's just a lot of experience, and it's about taking everything as a challenge that comes your way because, there's nothing as easy training days.

10. Can you walk us through your usual training routine and what sort of diet plan you tend to follow?

So for me, when I'm in like a proper training, which is leading up to a competition about a month prior, I do have a little intense routine before I start tapering about ten days before a competition. So right now I'm in heavy training, which is morning sessions and evening session. So I usually start my training between 7:30 or 8 a.m. and then it goes on to about 11 to 11:30 a.m. after that there's just recovery. Usually some physio and some mobility and then a carb heavy lunch. Not too heavy on the system, but definitely something that's rich in carbs and fiber. And then a little bit of nap and a quick coffee later. I have my evening session between 3:30 to 6 p.m. and that's usually the second half of the day where I practice more of the finals, because during competitions that's when you have the finals. It's always in the later half of the day. So the sunlight is different and the visibility changes. And post training there's again a little bit more recovery. It depends on the quantity and which day of the week it is. I split my physical training between gym or yoga or swimming, and then I finish with sauna usually, and then it's time for dinner at about 7:30 p.m. which usually includes a more protein rich diet because I just needed better for muscle recovery over the night. And then I get in my basic vitamins and I get to bed by 9:30 or 10 p.m.

11. Skeet shooting is a very physically demanding sport. To train your physique for competing at the highest level, which aspect of your body do you tend to focus on more?

Actually, you know, I think it's just I misunderstood concept that there are some elements that you're using more because when you're shooting the right way, you are actually using all your body because you're actually using your hands the most just to mount the gun. But the right kind of rotation comes from your core, your hips and your legs. So it does require a full body strength and movement. And it really is a misconception that I'd like everyone to get over, which is that it isn't a very physically demanding sport because it is. What gets even more is that it's so mentally intense that people, I think, overlook the physical aspect. But I do need to train my core and my hips a lot. Shoulder, of course, for the recoil and for the strength of like picking up the gun the amount of times you pick up, especially in heavy intensity training. But it does require your full body. So in fact, a lot of my gym exercises required these very tiny basic stability movements. And that's how I get into like a better form where I literally like micro work on small movements. Either it'd be like contracting or relaxing a feet and feeling pressure in different areas of my feet. So it is actually very demanding.

12. Do you allow yourself cheat meals and enjoy your favourite foods?

Yes, I do allow myself things that I enjoy. I just allow myself to have a good amount of dessert once in a while that I really enjoy. Which is great because, you know, my nutritionist told me that it helps you lower your cortisol. And every time I feel stressed, I want to have a piece of chocolate cake. And that's like the basic treat meal that I would allow myself. It's really difficult for me in Italy because Italians do eat a lot of dessert for breakfast, like they have a lot of pastries and things like that for breakfast with their coffee.

And it's really challenging for me because I have to sit and have a bowl of yogurt or eggs. And that's the only time when I really have to control myself and relax and just be like, okay, I need the protein and I need the right fuel for my training. But in off season, I do allow myself once in a while, like I just will have a major portion control over it. So instead of eating like a massive bowl of something, I allow myself like a bite or two. And that's about it. But I do allow myself pasta, especially when I'm training in Italy. My lunch, which has to be carb heavy because I'm training from morning till evening. I do have a bowl of pasta along with some salad, and I just again, I try to do a portion control and I try to keep my meals a bit balanced because for me, having just a bowl of pasta isn't a balanced meal.

13. You have worked with international coaches. How do you reckon their approach differs from that of coaches here in India?

Personally for me, there haven't been too many technical coaches in India for the level that I would have liked, especially when I started. Now of course it's a lot better and with the international coaches, what I really liked is the fact that, you know, they don't judge you for your performance in one season or one day, and most of them have been always like long term thinkers. And so they have a much more relaxed approach. And for an athlete, it's really important because, you know, you can have an off year and an off season and you're anyway really hard on yourself. So to have the right kind of coach who always brings in a better approach and a better perspective, I think that's really important. And that has helped a lot in just generally how I interact with myself and how I reflect on my matches, and that's something that I've learned from my coaches. In fact, when I'm being very hard on myself, they're just like, but it's just a target. It's part of the game. Let it go. And I wish I'd learned that approach much sooner, but I'm really glad with the kind of support I have today.

14. I do believe this concept that shooting requires both physical and mental toughness. Do you practise meditation, breathing exercises or any form of mindfulness to improve your concentration?

I do a lot of different breathing techniques because for me particularly, they've been very helpful and they help me tackle different emotions and just help me regulate my system better. Meditation for me has been more about like painting. I do a lot of art, and for me, every time I'm down with just doing any form of like either like making a painting or doing any digital art, I do find that very meditative. I usually put on some music and I just allow myself some space to just like navigate whatever's creatively calling me. And that is something that I do a lot. In fact, I keep sketching between my matches during competitions, and it really helps me not think about the competition and helps me switch off the way I would like during a competition where I'm not. It's not like I'm completely shut off, but my mind has something more exciting and to focus on it helps me stay very present.

15. Skeet shooting is such a fast-paced event that if you miss a shot, you don't have a breather to reflect because the very next second you have to take another shot. So, how do you reset and regroup quickly and be ready for action?

For me, it's actually my breathing that helps me do that. It's funny because every time you're shooting, the game, when you're looking at it from outside, it seems really fast. But every time I know I'm really present and I'm doing it right, I am completely slowed down in the game. I feel like I'm performing and the targets and everything is in slow motion, and that's when I know I'm the most connected to my center. And it's you turn to like, not dwell on every miss because there's so much you can learn from every miss and sort of reset. So for me, my breathing helps me the most.

16. What goes through your mind before taking a penultimate shot? Do you get nervous or have butterflies in your stomach?

I mean, yes, of course. I think every athlete at any level feels nerves and pressure is part of the game. I think from my younger years to now, the only difference is that I embrace them a lot more. I enjoy them, I look forward to them. In fact, if there's ever a point where I'm approaching a competition and I don't have too many feelings, I'm a bit worried because I'm like, why? Why am I not feeling what I want to feel? Because I love feeling the nerves and the pressure. Usually your mind does raise to a lot of places, and it's always easier to just come back to a single thing that works for you. So for me, being present and focusing on my breath is what brings me back. And then you basically remove all the variables and you come to your simplest step, which is now I just have to shoot one target so you're not looking at it as a match, you just looking at it as one point so you can give you 100% to being present for that point and executing it. And your responsibility only last in execution. The outcome is indifferent because you could have a perfect movement in the target could dip and you could miss it. So to just keep the entire conversation all about your process and staying present and not based on the outcome is something that helps me a lot to deal with different competition, pressure, nerves, internal expectations, or pressure because there's always it's the mind go everywhere, but it just has to have the right kind of attention for the three seconds that I needed.

17. A lot of times, we see players competing incredibly well in trials, national and international competitions, but when it comes to the Olympics or Asian Games, they struggle to convert those performances into a medal. Why do you think that happens?

I don't think I'm an expert on this particular subject because I've had my ups and downs like every other athlete. But I think one of the main reasons which I can point is if we ever give something a lot more importance than it is, the pressure internally also increases a lot more. And I think it's just that when you don't come from the right level of experience, or it's just not your day, sometimes when the moment or the competition gets the better of you.

And it seems that our handful of athletes who are, let's say, at the Olympics, you'd be like, okay, we have 100 people who are at the Olympics, and we didn't get enough medals. But if you look at the percentage of the size of contingents and the caliber of athletes in other countries, utilize that. We need a lot more athletes and we need a lot more Olympians pushing the standard of sports in India at every level. For the ground level to come up at an international level so we can go and win medals at such competition. I feel like as a country we are on the right track. It's tricky. It's the world's highest sporting event and there's a reason for that because it's not just reaching there, it's about sustaining yourself when you're there and it does. It's not just dependent on the athlete because you need an entire village and you need the perfect amount of support. You need the right kind of professionals who are, again, on top of their game. And it really is, is something that comes only when you have the right recipe, basically behind an athlete. And it takes a lot more than an athlete just showing up at a games to win a competition. And I'm sure that like Commonwealths been a great hit. I'm sure Asian Games will be a great dominating event for India, and I'm sure LA Olympics would look better for us than what Paris did. And that's all part of the game where you just improve every time you show up.

18. I know you must have been asked this question a lot and it's a recurring one, but we have to talk about the Paris Olympics. You finished fourth in the mixed skeet event, narrowly missing out on a medal by just one point. How difficult was it to digest that result, and what lessons did you learn from it?

It is the most difficult moment to accept, but there's one thing that I'm more sure about is that it's given me a great sense of understanding of where I'm headed. It's given me a lot more proof of how I want to stay in the game, and how I want to approach the upcoming years. It's been a great motivator as well, and it was too much for me to deal emotionally. So I look at it very logically and practically, where I always say that the Chinese were better than us in that very moment by one point, and that's why we couldn't finish with the medal. And that is part of the game, and however difficult it may be, this is what competition at the highest level looks like. It is always a point. It's too little and too much at the same time, and I like to reflect on it in a very logical, realistic manner and not grieve very emotionally towards the missed medal. Because I'm glad that for my first Olympic appearance, I was able to show up in a final. So I tried to take the best of it and then just carry on.

19. What is the biggest difference between the Maheshwari who competed at the Paris Olympics and the Maheshwari preparing for the 2026 Asian Games?

I can't almost relate to her anymore. But at Paris Olympics, I got all my prep and and my approach was more based on external elements working out and me having a lot of joy and peace within to be able to show up at the games. Whereas now I've realized that everything that's important, it has to be an internal level of peace and calm and not anything based on any external factors, and I'm working on that. I don't think I have 100% reach where I'd like to reach, but it's a work in progress, and I'm trying to keep that approach and prepare the Asian Games exactly based on that. And then we'll just see how it goes. But I know that for me to continue at a higher level in my sport, I need to change a lot of my approach and strategies on how I prepare for a competition. And the last year has been a lot of trial and error about it. But I am, but I know which direction I'm moving towards, and I do want Asian Games to be a stepping stone and a proof of the work that I'm doing. Of course, it's reflecting in my performance.

20. Before the start of any tournament, you tend to work with your coaches, physio, nutritionist and so on. But when the tournament starts, it's just you and your shotgun. Can you describe that feeling?

To me, it's the most empowering feeling that I ever have. I think one of the reasons I've been so dedicated to the game is because it's given me such a sense of self, and it empowers me so much, and I feel so free, and I feel so strong every time I go into a station to perform. I love that the outside world doesn't exist. I love that anything that I'm doing other than that nothing else works. And I'm really glad that everything that I do, no matter how I perform, it's all on me. There are no external factors and it's really a great feeling.

21. What are your personal expectations from the Asian Games?

Of course. I mean, I want to go there to win, but at a very personal level, I want to make this a stepping stone towards LA, and I want to be able to reflect and bring in all the work that I've been doing, especially at the mental level the last year, and just try to be present and enjoy myself and give my 100% to every point, and then we'll just see how it goes.