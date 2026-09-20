FPJ Exclusive | From Childhood Trauma To Chasing Asian Games Gold: MMA Fighter Suchika Tariyal Hooda's Inspiring Combat Sports Journey

suchika_tariyal/Instagram

Indian MMA fighter Suchika Tariyal Hooda has come a long way from a difficult childhood experience that pushed her towards learning self-defence to becoming a multi-discipline combat sports athlete preparing to represent India at the Asian Games 2026 in Japan.

In an exclusive conversation with The Free Press Journal, Suchika opened up about her childhood, her introduction to judo, her family's unwavering support and her ambitions on the international stage.

Excerpts...

1. Could you tell us a little about your childhood and upbringing? What was Suchika like before martial arts became such an important part of her life?

I was a tomboy when I was a child and used to keep a boy cut. We were four sisters and didn’t have a brother, so my mom used to keep my hair short. I was aggressive, but I have become calmer as I grew up.

2. What was your first experience of stepping onto a judo mat, and when did you realise that you wanted to pursue the sport seriously?

I wanted to become stronger because I had some health problems when I was a child. So my mother put me into judo so that I could have some form of physical activity. I wanted to do kickboxing, but my mother said, “You will get injured, so it’s better that you do judo.” I started liking it, and once my coach told me to enter a state competition. I had maybe only three months of experience, but I secured a bronze medal. So I was like, “Wow, I can win a medal too!” It felt really good.

3. You have spoken about how an incident during your childhood motivated you to learn martial arts. Can you tell us about that incident?

My hair had grown long, so my mother told me to cut it at a salon. At first, my mother wanted to accompany me, but I said, “No, it’s fine,” because the salon was near the marketplace and we were familiar with the people there. In the middle of the haircut, the barber started touching me inappropriately, but I couldn’t understand anything because I was very young at that time. I couldn’t grasp what had happened and went home with the haircut unfinished. My mother asked me why I hadn’t got my hair cut, and I said that I didn’t want to. She asked me if something had happened, but I didn’t mention anything because I thought that if I told her, I might not be allowed to leave the house in the future.

So I thought I needed to have some form of self-defence in case something like this happened again. I started doing push-ups and chin-ups. We had a facility nearby, but I didn’t have any information about how to enrol. Later, my mother put me into judo because I used to beat the boys back in the day.

4. How supportive has your family been throughout your journey, especially as you explored different combat sports?

My father and mother have been supportive throughout my journey. It was difficult to raise four girls, but my parents were supportive of all of us. My mother had my elder sister enrolled in badminton, but she also faced an incident, so she started practising judo with me. My parents took care of our expenses as well. The most important thing was that they allowed us to get out of the house because, at that time, the mindset was that girls shouldn’t go out of the house. We are also trying to live up to their expectations and support them. My husband and his family are also very supportive. So I get motivation from all of them, and I want to continue playing for them.

5. You have competed in judo, kurash, jiu-jitsu and MMA. What has motivated you to keep challenging yourself across different disciplines?

I have done all those things, but I also wanted to learn striking. I had done professional fighting in the past, but I didn’t know that MMA was also included in the Asian Games. The first trials were held, but I didn’t compete because I thought professional fighters were not allowed to compete. But in the second trials, I competed and won. I’m working on my striking techniques, so I’m still learning and want to perform at my best.

6. You have won national titles across multiple martial arts and a world championship in jiu-jitsu. Which achievement is closest to your heart, and why?

The Commonwealth Games trials. In one month, there were three or four trials, and I won them. That was my greatest achievement.

7. What does a typical training day look like for you? How do you divide your time between technical practice, sparring, strength training and recovery?

My morning session includes strength training and ground-and-pound, followed by cardio. In the evening, I work on wrestling, jiu-jitsu, boxing and kickboxing. I spar on Mondays and Fridays, and I also have two days of striking sparring.

8. How do you manage weight, recovery and sleep when preparing for a major competition?

I’m competing at 60 kg at the Asian Games, but normally I compete in the 52 kg division. It’s difficult during fight week because we are deprived of water due to the weight cut. Later, we cut down the weight further by using the sauna and other methods. It’s difficult. But for the Asian Games, I’m on point, so it won’t be difficult to cut the weight down.

9. What does your diet look like? Do you have a cheat meal?

I have controlled my diet a lot. I have cut out sugary foods. I love coffee, especially cappuccino, but I have given that up as well. During fight week, I tend to have fewer dairy products. I have a simple diet that includes protein and black coffee.

10. You are now preparing to compete at the Asian Games in Japan. What was your reaction when you were selected?

I had the confidence that I would get selected. It was a great moment for me.

11. You represented India in judo at the 2022 Commonwealth Games and in kurash at the 2023 Asian Games. How has that experience helped you?

As long as my body is fit and working fine, I want to compete. Experience plays a big part. MC Mary Kom also won an Olympic medal at a later stage of her career through her experience. I have gained a lot of experience through my professional fights. The MMA Federation has supported me a lot. They have covered my journey and supported me throughout my fights.

12. How are you preparing yourself mentally and physically for the competition in Japan, especially when it comes to dealing with the crowd and pressure?

I play the Hanuman Chalisa during my warm-ups. I listen to it several times. I don’t listen to outside noise. I concentrate on myself and want to give my best.

13. What would winning an Asian Games medal mean to you personally, considering the journey you have taken to reach this stage?

I have wanted to win a medal, and it has been my dream since 2018. If I win a medal, I won’t be able to believe it. But first, I have to work hard for it.

14. Looking beyond the Asian Games, what are your long-term goals in combat sports?

My dream is to compete on the international stage. I want to become a champion at BRAVE MMA. They have given me a platform to showcase my talent. I want people to see my skills.

15. You have also appeared on reality shows such as MTV Roadies and India’s Ultimate Warrior. How was that experience?

During COVID, I participated in the show. It was a great experience. I had a very different experience from it.

16. We’ve seen Bollywood movies inspired by real athletes, like Dangal and Mary Kom. Do you think your journey could be made into a film?

Yes, I think it should be. People should know about the hardships that athletes go through. People should be able to experience the journey of athletes. Maybe it could be a short film or a documentary.

17. Which Bollywood actress do you think could play your role?

Maybe I can act myself! I love Akshay Kumar. I met him during the reality show, and he told me, “You’re a strong girl.” Maybe I can do an advertisement with him.

18. Finally, what message would you like to give to the Indian fans who will be supporting you in Japan?

Keep me in your prayers. I want to win a medal for my country. Please keep supporting our athletes across all disciplines.