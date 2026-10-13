FPJ Exclusive | 'Finally This Time I Won Bronze': Putul Sonowal Ends India's Wait For A World Bowls Champion Of Champions Medal

Putul Sonowal/Instagram

Putul Sonowal created history by winning India's first-ever medal at the World Bowls Champion of Champions, securing bronze in the men's singles event. The Indian lawn bowls player improved on his quarter-final finish from the previous edition, reaching the semi-finals and ensuring a historic podium finish for the country.

Speaking to The Free Press Journal, Sonowal expressed happiness at becoming the first Indian lawn bowls player to win a medal at the prestigious competition. However, the champion admitted that while the achievement was special, he would have been happier had he won the gold medal. "I have participated in the World Bowls Champion of Champions three times, and finally, I have won a bronze medal this time. In 2025, I lost in the quarter-finals, but this time I reached the semi-finals and secured bronze. I am happy, but not extremely happy. I would have been much happier if I had become the champion," Sonowal told FPJ.

Despite falling short of the title, Sonowal acknowledged the significance of his achievement, particularly as he became the first Indian player to win a medal at the World Bowls Champion of Champions. His bronze medal marks a landmark moment for Indian lawn bowls and highlights the country's growing presence in the sport at the international level.

The Indian player also expressed gratitude to the Bowling Federation of India (BFI) for giving him another opportunity to compete at the event. Sonowal, who is India's singles champion and the singles champion at the 2026 Asian Lawn Bowls Championship, acknowledged the faith shown in him by the federation's selection committee despite his quarter-final exit in the previous edition.

"I want to thank the Bowling Federation of India first. I am India's singles champion and also the singles champion at the 2026 Asian Lawn Bowls Championship. Even though I did not win a medal at the previous World Bowls Champion of Champions, the BFI selection committee gave me an opportunity to compete again this year. I am grateful to them for that," he added.

Sonowal also thanked Assam Police, the Government of Assam and the Lawn Bowling Association of Assam for their continued support. His historic bronze medal represents a major milestone for Indian lawn bowls, with the achievement offering encouragement to the country's players as they aim to compete for bigger honours on the international stage.