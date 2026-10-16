FPJ Exclusive | 'Both To Fight For Gold': Archery Coach Gaurav Sharma Makes Big Statement On Sheetal Devi And Harvinder Singh Ahead Of Asian Para Games

Gaurav Sharma/Sheetal Devi/Instagram

Indian para-archery coach Gaurav Sharma has expressed confidence in Sheetal Devi and Harvinder Singh ahead of the Asian Para Games 2026 in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, expecting the two decorated archers to lead India's medal charge. With the continental competition approaching, Sharma believes their experience, current form and ability to handle pressure will be crucial to the Indian contingent's campaign.

Speaking to The Free Press Journal, Sharma said expectations were high but stressed the importance of remaining focused on the process. He backed Paralympic champion Harvinder Singh to lead the recurve team while expressing confidence in world champion Sheetal Devi's form ahead of the competition.

"Expectations are high but process-driven. Harvinder, our Paralympic champion, thrives under pressure and I expect him to lead the recurve team. Sheetal, world champion, is in top form," Sharma told The Free Press Journal.

Harvinder, who made history by winning India's first-ever Paralympic gold medal in archery at the Paris 2024 Paralympics, will be a key figure in the recurve category. His ability to deliver on the biggest stage makes him an important part of India's preparations as the archers aim to translate their training and experience into strong performances in Japan.

Sheetal, meanwhile, has emerged as one of India's most prominent para-archers. Born without arms, she shoots using her feet and has earned global recognition for her achievements. Her world championship success and consistent performances have strengthened expectations surrounding her campaign at the Asian Para Games.

Sharma expects both archers to challenge for the top prize in Aichi-Nagoya, while also inspiring the wider Indian squad. He emphasised that their performances could set the tone for the eleven-member Indian archery contingent as it prepares to compete against Asia's leading para-archers. "I expect both to fight for gold in Aichi-Nagoya and inspire the entire eleven-member Indian archery squad with consistent confident performances always. Hope for the best," Sharma added.

With confidence in his athletes and a focus on delivering under pressure, Sharma will hope India's para-archers can build on their achievements and produce memorable performances at the Asian Para Games 2026. The spotlight will be on Sheetal and Harvinder as they look to convert their credentials into medals and lead India's pursuit of success in Aichi-Nagoya.