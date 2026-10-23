FPJ Exclusive | 'Age Is Just A Number': 39-Year-Old Karamjyoti Dalal Defies The Odds To Clinch Asian Para Games Bronze With Personal Best After 12 Years Of Hard Work

Karamjyoti Dalal/Instagram

Karamjyoti Dalal clinched the bronze medal in the women's discus throw F55 event at the Asian Para Games with a personal best effort, making the achievement even more special after 12 years of perseverance. Speaking to The Free Press Journal, the Indian para-athlete described the moment as one of the proudest of her life, highlighting the sacrifices, challenges and determination that had shaped her journey.

At the age of 39, Dalal's performance served as a powerful reminder that age is no barrier when determination and passion remain strong. Her personal best throw added significance to the bronze medal, reflecting years of hard work and her refusal to give up on her dreams despite the challenges along the way.

"Winning a medal for India is one of the proudest moments of my life. It is not just a medal; it represents years of hard work, sacrifices, challenges, and never giving up on my dreams," Dalal told The Free Press Journal.

The Indian athlete also highlighted the importance of perseverance, pointing out how winning a medal with a personal best after 12 years made the achievement particularly meaningful. "At the age of 39, winning this medal with a personal best after 12 years makes it even more special. It proves that age is just a number when you have determination, passion, and the courage to keep fighting," she said.

Dalal credited her coach, support team and family for standing by her throughout her journey. She also expressed gratitude to everyone who continued to believe in her, emphasising that the medal was the result of collective effort and encouragement rather than an individual achievement alone.

"Wearing the Indian jersey and representing my country on an international stage is always an honour. This medal belongs not only to me, but to everyone who stood by me. Jai Hind!" she added.

With her bronze medal and personal best, Dalal has delivered a memorable performance at the Asian Para Games. Her achievement reflects the value of persistence and serves as an inspiration to athletes who continue to pursue their ambitions regardless of age or the time it takes to reach their goals.