FPJ Exclusive | '32 Is The Next 23': Para Swimmer Niranjan Mukundan Turns 12 Years Of Heartbreak Into Glory With Bronze Medal At Asian Para Games

Niranjan Mukundan/Instagram

Para swimmer Niranjan Mukundan expressed his happiness and gratitude after winning the bronze medal in the Men’s 200m Individual Medley SM7 at the Asian Para Games 2026. Speaking to The Free Press Journal after his podium finish, the Indian swimmer reflected on his long wait for the Asian Games podium, the heartbreaks he endured over the years, and the people who supported him throughout his journey.

Mukundan described the achievement as a special moment, having waited 12 long years to secure podium finish at the continental event. The Indian para swimmer revealed that he had experienced several disappointments in previous competitions, narrowly missing out on medals by fractions of a second. However, the experience of those heartbreaks helped him and his team focus on the event and prepare specifically for the challenge.

“I mean, definitely feels great winning that medal after 12 long years. There have been a lot of heartbreaks by missing out on the podium by, like, fractions and stuff. So this time, we concentrated more on this event, and I'm very happy,” Mukundan said, reflecting on the significance of his bronze medal.

The swimmer also acknowledged the contributions of his coaches and family, expressing gratitude for their continued support throughout his career. He credited John Sir, Coach Orville from Australia and his parents for playing important roles in helping him achieve the milestone. Their guidance and encouragement proved invaluable as he worked towards the podium at the Asian Games.

“I’m very grateful for the coaches who've been working with me, John Sir, Coach Orville from Australia, my parents who've been a big support. And yeah, it feels great to be back on the podium at Asian Games after a very, very long wait,” he added.

At 32, Mukundan remains determined to continue competing and challenging himself in para swimming. Reflecting on his age and future ambitions, the swimmer offered a confident assessment of his abilities, saying, “Well, it kind of looks like 32 is the next 23.” His remark highlighted his optimism and belief that he still has plenty to offer in the sport.

Following the bronze medal triumph, Mukundan said he would take some time to celebrate the achievement before shifting his attention towards the upcoming season.