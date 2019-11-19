Fourth 'SuperSikh Run' to take place on December 8th

One Race SuperSikh Run is a Sewa inspired professionally managed Half Marathon event which has had three very successful editions in Delhi in 2018, 2017 and 2016. One Race takes place annually in New Delhi starting at the heritage site of Gurudwara Rakabganj Sahib in Lutyens Delhi. The fourth edition of the race will take place on December 8 and is expected to witness the participation of over 7000 runners.

To channelize the raw talent of young athletes in India, Hero Electric along with SuperSikh Foundation has initiated the Sub3010KM project. Under this, participants will get the opportunity to prove their mettle with Speed and Endurance by breaking the 30-minute barrier for the 10 km run. The athletes who break the Sub 30-minute barrier for Men and Sub 35-minute barrier for Women will be awarded Hero Electric Optima worth over Rs 65,000.

Speaking on the occasion, Naveen Munjal, MD, Hero Electric, said "ONE RACE SuperSikh Run is a very special event for everyone at Hero Electric. This is one-of-a-kind, most diverse and culturally rich race in the world, and we are glad to be an integral part of it since its inception. This year, as pioneers of e-mobility in India, our objective is not only to support the run, but also spread the message to do our bit in preserving the environment. It is a proud moment for us every year to witness all runners come together and support us in the cause."

Centered around the philosophy "ONE RACE HUMAN RACE", SuperSikh Run is organized for all participants beyond the barriers of caste, creed, religion, sex, race and the challenges thrown up by life.

Earlier this month, Hero Electric flagged off the promo run ahead of the ONE RACE SuperSikh run on November 9. The run was flagged off from Hero Electric's head office in Gurugram and saw the participation of over 200 runners. Keeping in mind the rising pollution levels in Delhi-NCR and as part of Hero Electric's #CodeGreen initiative, the company encouraged runners to wear face buffs and jerseys with the message 'Beat Air Pollution' and 'Let's breathe better, let's go electric'.