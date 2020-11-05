Founder of Road Safety World Series T20 Cricket Ravi Gaikwad awarded for contribution in nation-building

Founder of the Road Safety World Series T20 cricket tournament and chief of RTO Thane (Konkan Range), Ravi Gaikwad has been conferred the Life Time World Peace Ambassador award by Wockhardt Foundation's The World Peacekeepers Movement for his achievements and service to humanity and his commitment to the cause of peace.



Recognising his outstanding professional achievement and contribution in nation-building, the Indian Achievers Forum also conferred the Man of Excellence Award 2020.



Gaikwad was born in Pune to Pushpa and Kisanrao Gaikwad. His father is a retired senior bureaucrat in the Government of Maharashtra and his mother is a director of a financial institution. He has in depth study of Indian Constitution and has studied all the constitutions of the world.

He has written a separate new draft for Indian Constitution. Gaikwad is also the grandson of first communist MLA and leader of Independence Movement Shree Bhaskarrao Auti and nephew of current Deputy Speaker of Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Vijay Auti.



The Road Safety World Series T20 competition, which kicked off on March 7, 2020 to much fanfare at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai where India Legends led by Sachin Tendulkar took on the Brian Lara-led West Indies Legends, had to be called off due to the Covid-19 situation worldwide.

South Africa Legends led by Jonty Rhodes, Sri Lanka legends led by Tillakaratne Dilshan and Australia led by Brett Lee were the other teams in the competition.



The main aim of the Road Safety World Series is to drive social change in the country in terms of people’s outlook towards behaviour on the roads, while driving, riding or even walking. As cricket is the most followed sport in the country and sports personalities are looked up to as idols by all, Gaikwad believed that a sporting event like the Road Safety World Series will work as an ideal platform to attract more people who can be reach out to spread this message, influence them and gradually change people’s mindset towards their behaviour on the roads.



He believed that this can’t happen with the work of one, two or a group of individual. People should take awareness of road safety as a movement and create maximum awareness to save human lives on the roads because every year India kills a decent size European nation on its roads.

Around 1,50,000 people are killed and more than 4,50,000 people are critically injured in our country in road accidents every year. One person dies every four minutes in our country and out of every hundred people dying in the world, 30 are Indians. This number is increasing day-by-day.

As per the World Research Institute, by 2020, the death toll in road accidents every year will reach up to 2.2 million and 50 per cent will be Indians, which means 11 lakh people will be dying due to road accidents only.