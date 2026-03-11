Formula 1: Will Bahrain & Saudi Grand Prix Get Cancelled Due To Ongoing Middle East Tensions?

F1/X

Two key races on the 2026 Formula One calendar, the Bahrain Grand Prix and the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, are facing serious uncertainty due to escalating tensions in the Middle East. Ongoing regional conflict involving Iran has raised major security and logistical concerns, forcing Formula One officials to reassess whether the events can proceed safely.

Races at Risk

The Bahrain Grand Prix is scheduled for 12 April at the Bahrain International Circuit in Sakhir, followed a week later by the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit in Jeddah. However, both events now appear increasingly unlikely to take place amid the worsening regional situation.

Recent military escalation involving Iran has affected several countries across the Gulf, including Bahrain and Saudi Arabia. Security risks and disruptions to air travel have created uncertainty for teams, staff and fans traveling to the races.

Safety Concerns Take Priority

Formula One and the sport’s governing body, the Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA), have emphasized that the safety and wellbeing of participants will be the main factor in deciding whether the races proceed. Officials are closely monitoring the situation and maintaining contact with local organizers and authorities.

Possible Calendar Changes

If the races are ultimately cancelled, the 2026 Formula One season could shrink from 24 races to 22. While alternative circuits in Europe, including venues in Italy, Turkey and Portugal, have been mentioned as possible replacements, the short notice and complex logistics make adding new races difficult.

Impact on the Championship

A cancellation would create a significant gap in the early part of the season between the Japanese Grand Prix and the Miami Grand Prix. Despite the potential disruption, officials believe the championship could still meet its commercial commitments even with fewer races.

For now, the situation remains fluid as the sport waits for greater clarity on the geopolitical developments affecting the region. With the 2026 season already underway, the final decision on the Middle Eastern races is expected in the coming weeks as Formula One balances sporting priorities with global security concerns.