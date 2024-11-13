 Formula 1 To Host First Ever Season Launch Event At London's The O2 With 10 Teams
Special night with the fans as Formula 1 marks the 75th anniversary.

ANIUpdated: Wednesday, November 13, 2024, 12:31 PM IST
Pic Credit: Twitter

For the first time in Formula 1 history, all 10 teams - Alpine, Aston Martin, Ferrari, Haas, Kick Sauber, McLaren, Mercedes, Racing Bulls, Red Bull, and Williams - their drivers and Team Principals will come together with fans for a special night to launch the new season, reveal their 2025 liveries, and mark the start of the sport's 75th anniversary year.

This unprecedented world premiere event will take place on 18 February 2025 between 8 pm and 10 pm at London's The O2/

The incredible evening will see fans immersed in the drama and spectacle that is Formula 1, as they join the teams to unveil their 2025 liveries and the upcoming season's driver line-ups. During the interactive event, guests can also expect interviews with the key figures from the sport, including drivers and Team Principals, as well as top entertainment and special guest presenters.

"For the first time, we will bring together our fans, all 20 superstars of our sport and some very special guests to officially kick off our new season and mark our 75th year of racing. With 2025 set to be a classic season following all the drama so far in 2024, this is a fantastic opportunity for fans of all ages to experience up-close the incredible entertainment spectacle that is

Formula 1," said President & CEO of Formula 1, Stefano Domenicali as quoted by a press release. "The FIA is delighted to join our colleagues at FOM and all the teams in the staging of the inaugural Formula 1 season launch event. The occasion will also serve as a fitting prelude to a celebration of the 75th anniversary of the sport throughout the 2025 season," said FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem. 

