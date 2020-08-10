Former WWE superstar Kamala dies of COVID-19: From a casket match to wrestling in Mumbai, here's all you need to know

Former World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) superstar Kamala, whose real name is James Harris, passed away late Sunday. He was 70 years old. His wife confirmed that he had tested positive for the novel coronavirus, COVID-19 on August 5.

Harris made his pro wrestling debut in 1978, working for such promotions as Continental Wrestling Association, Mid-South Wrestling and World Class Championship Wrestling before making his World Wrestling Federation debut in 1984.

As Kamala, he portrayed a fearsome and simpleminded Ugandan who wrestled barefoot in war paint and a loincloth, and approached the ring wearing an African mask and carrying a spear and shield.

Harris, whose character Kamala was that of a Ugandan giant, started his career in several independent organisations before joining the WWF (the old name of WWE) as a heel (villain), but turned babyface (hero) after turning on his on-screen manager and ‘tamer’.

Kamala was one of the main draws in the 1992 Survivor Series where he fought The Undertaker in the very first casket match in the WWE history. The match was so popular that it gave rise to several other casket matches. His in-ring ability was praised by many people, who would be astounded by his movement in the ring despite his size. Only a handful of ‘big men’ have had this ability, which makes Kamala’s career special.