Former Team India Skipper Suryakumar Yadav Enjoys Late-Night Drive With His Wife In Mumbai | Video

Suryakumar Yadav/Devisha Shetty/Instagram

Former Indian T20 captain Suryakumar Yadav was spotted enjoying a late-night drive in Mumbai with his wife, Devisha Shetty, giving fans a glimpse of the couple's relaxed time away from the cricket field.

The stylish batter, known for his explosive strokeplay and calm demeanor off the field, appeared to be making the most of his downtime as he stepped out with Devisha for a drive through the city. The couple kept things simple and low-key, enjoying the quieter streets of Mumbai during the late hours.

Suryakumar Yadav/Devisha Shetty/Instagram

Suryakumar and Devisha have long been admired by fans for their strong bond and unwavering support for each other. Married since 2016, the duo frequently shares snippets of their personal lives on social media, with Devisha often accompanying the cricketer during important moments of his career.

Despite his packed cricketing schedule over the years, Suryakumar has consistently emphasized the importance of spending quality time with family. The late-night outing reflected that balance, allowing the former Indian T20 skipper to unwind and enjoy a peaceful moment with his wife amid the demands of professional cricket.

Fans were delighted to catch a glimpse of the couple's outing, with many praising their simplicity and cherishing the rare look into the personal life of one of India's most entertaining white-ball cricketers.