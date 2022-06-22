Former RCB cricketer Chris Gayle and Vijay Mallya meet up, Twitterati take a cheeky dig

Ex-RCB owner Vijay Mallya and Chris Gayle | Pic: Instagram

Businessman and former owner of IPL team RCB, Vijay Mallya recently shared a picture of his meeting with West Indies cricketer Chris Gayle, and social media went into a meltdown.

Mallya tweeted a picture of the meeting and captioned it: "Great to catch up with my good friend Christopher Henry Gayle @henrygayle, the Universe Boss. Super friendship since I recruited him for RCB. Best acquisition of a player ever."

Mallya is the subject of an extradition effort by the Indian Government to return him from the UK to face charges of financial crimes in India.

The southpaw joined RCB in 2011 and played for the franchise till 2017. He amassed 3420 runs in 91 games at an average of 43.29 and strike rate of 154.40, including five centuries and 21 fifties. He also smashed a sensational 175 not out while playing for RCB, which is the highest individual score in the history of the tournament.

Netizens took to Twitter to react to the duo’s meeting.

“Hello sir, I'm a big fan of yours. Please help me to run away,” one user tweeted.

Another one commented: “Gayle too has come to ask for his outstanding dues…”

Here are a few more reactions

