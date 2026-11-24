Bajirao Hodage Spotted On Traffic Duty Near Mumbai's Plaza Cinema | rockstar_hemant_01/Bajirao Hodage/instagram

Former kabaddi player Bajirao Hodage recently had a wholesome interaction with a Mumbai-based vlogger, rockstar_hemant_01, while carrying out his duties as a Mumbai Traffic Police personnel near Plaza Cinema. The unexpected encounter offered a glimpse into Hodage's life beyond the kabaddi mat, leaving social media users appreciating his humility and dedication.

During the interaction, the vlogger recognised Hodage and struck up a conversation with the former kabaddi player. Despite being on duty, Hodage warmly interacted with him and spoke about his journey in the sport. The heartwarming exchange highlighted how sports personalities continue to remain connected with their fans even after stepping away from professional competition.

Bajirao Hodage Spotted On Traffic Duty Near Mumbai's Plaza Cinema

Hodage also revealed that he remains involved in kabaddi and trains upcoming players, helping nurture the next generation of talent. His commitment to the sport goes beyond his playing career, as he continues to contribute by sharing his experience and knowledge with aspiring kabaddi players.

During his professional career, Hodage represented several prominent Pro Kabaddi League franchises, including Bengal Warriorz, Patna Pirates, Dabang Delhi K.C. and Jaipur Pink Panthers across different seasons. Having experienced the demands of the professional circuit, he now appears keen to pass on those lessons to young players looking to make their mark in the sport.

The interaction struck a chord because it showcased a different side of a former professional athlete, who is now balancing his responsibilities as a traffic police personnel in Mumbai while continuing to serve kabaddi through coaching and mentorship.

From representing prominent franchises in the Pro Kabaddi League to managing traffic on Mumbai's busy streets and training budding players, Hodage's journey is a reminder that an athlete's association with sport does not necessarily end with retirement.

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