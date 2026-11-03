Former Pakistan Pacer Mohammad Amir Breaks Silence On Reports Of Entering IPL 2027 Mini-Auction As British Citizen

Former Pakistan Pacer Mohammad Amir Breaks Silence On Reports Of Entering IPL 2027 Mini-Auction | X

Former Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Amir has dismissed reports suggesting that he could enter the IPL 2027 mini-auction as a British citizen. The left-arm pacer found himself in the headlines after speculation emerged that he was considering registering for the upcoming auction following his recent acquisition of British citizenship.

The rumours gained momentum after Amir registered for the Afghanistan Premier League (APL) draft as a UK national in the Platinum category. With the IPL 2027 mini-auction scheduled to take place in Goa on December 16, reports suggested that the former Pakistan international could also enter the auction pool, potentially opening the door to an IPL appearance.

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Former Pakistan Pacer Mohammad Amir Breaks Silence On Reports Of Entering IPL 2027 Mini-Auction

However, Amir was quick to put an end to the speculation. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the 34-year-old clarified that the reports surrounding his possible IPL participation were incorrect. "Hi everyone just wanted to clarify news regarding IPL is not true," Amir wrote.

There is a precedent for a former Pakistan international playing in the IPL after acquiring British citizenship. Former Pakistan all-rounder Azhar Mahmood represented Kings XI Punjab and Kolkata Knight Riders between 2012 and 2015. Mahmood's participation had raised the possibility of Amir following a similar route, although the latter has now denied the latest reports.

Amir retired from international cricket in 2024 after representing Pakistan in 36 Tests, 61 ODIs and 62 T20Is, claiming 259 wickets across formats. While he continues to feature in franchise cricket around the world, his latest clarification makes it clear that reports of his IPL 2027 auction entry should not be treated as confirmation of his participation.