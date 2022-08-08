Former Manchester United footballer Ryan Giggs stands trial for attacking ex-girlfriend

Former Manchester United star footballer Ryan Giggs went into trial on Monday on charges of attacking and coercively controlling his ex-girlfriend.

The 48-year-old, who until recently served as coach of the Wales national team, has pleaded not guilty to the charges, which carry a maximum jail term of five years.

According to a report in NDTV, the jury trial at a crown court in Manchester is presided over by judge Hilary Manley. It is expected to last 10 days.

Giggs is charged with assaulting his former girlfriend, PR executive Kate Greville, causing her actual bodily harm on November 1, 2020, when police were called to his home in the Manchester area.

More charges

The Welshman is further charged with common assault of her younger sister, Emma Greville, on the same day. He also faces a charge of controlling and coercive behaviour towards Kate Greville throughout their relationship, which began in 2017 and ended with the alleged assault.

The charge specifies that his behaviour towards Greville, 36, included the use of "isolation, belittling, humiliation, harassment, degradation and abuse".

Giggs was arrested in November 2020 and released on bail. He pleaded not guilty at an initial court appearance in April last year.

