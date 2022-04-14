Former Manchester City and Chelsea star Shaun Wright-Phillips pays visit to Mumbai school to educate children on importance of clean drinking water

Shaun Wright-Phillips and the Premier League Trophy paid a special visit on Wednesday to Rana Pratap School in Mumbai to meet local Cityzens Giving young leaders who are using the power of football to educate children on the importance of clean drinking water and safe handwashing practices.

Poor personal hygiene and awareness affect children with water-borne diseases, leading to absenteeism from school.

As well as using the unique power of football to engage children with key hygiene messages, the project has benefitted from the expertise of leading global water technology company, Xylem, and their local partner Planet Water Foundation, through the installation of a water filtration tower at Rana Pratap School which provides clean drinking water for up to 1,800 people per day.

Wright-Phillips took part in football-based water education games, engaged in a Q&A with young leaders and children, and spent time learning about the project and its positive impact on this school and community.

Reflecting on his experience, Wright-Phillips said: “It was a humbling experience to meet young leaders who are dedicated to solving water challenges in their community. Football is a powerful tool to engage and educate young people and combined with the clean water tower, the impact is life-changing.”

Published on: Thursday, April 14, 2022, 03:47 PM IST