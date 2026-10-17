Former Indian T20 Skipper Suryakumar Yadav Smashes 38 Runs Off 15 Balls As MIG Cricket Club Register Seven-Wicket Win In MCA President Cup

Suryakumar Yadav Smashes 38 Runs Off 15 Balls | surya_14kumar/X

Former Indian T20 skipper and MIG Cricket Club player Suryakumar Yadav showcased his explosive batting prowess during an MCA President Cup match in Mumbai, smashing 38 runs off just 15 deliveries to help his team secure a convincing seven-wicket victory.

Yadav played an attacking knock at a remarkable strike rate of 253.33, hitting three fours and four sixes. His aggressive approach provided a glimpse of his ability to change the course of a game in a short span, putting the opposition bowlers under pressure.

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Suryakumar Yadav Smashes 38 Runs Off 15 Balls

The Mumbai batter's innings was particularly notable for his boundary-hitting ability, with four sixes highlighting his power and timing. By maintaining an impressive scoring rate, Yadav made a significant contribution to MIG Cricket Club's successful run chase.

MIG Cricket Club eventually sealed the match with a seven-wicket win, underlining their dominance in the contest. Yadav's quickfire knock proved to be one of the key highlights of the match, as the club continued its campaign in the MCA President Cup.

The MCA President Cup provides a platform for players to showcase their skills in Mumbai's competitive cricket circuit. Yadav's performance will be an encouraging sign for MIG Cricket Club as they look to build momentum in the tournament.