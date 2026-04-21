Former Indian Cricketer Yusuf Pathan's Father-In-Law Among 3 Arrested For Allegedly Assaulting Man With Bamboo Sticks In Mumbai

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Mumbai witnessed a shocking case of violence and road rage after police arrested three people, including the father-in-law of former Indian cricketer and Trinamool Congress MP Yusuf Pathan, for allegedly assaulting a man and his family in the Byculla area. The accused reportedly used bamboo sticks and other weapons during the attack, leaving multiple people injured.

What Happened in Byculla

According to police reports, the incident began when a minor road mishap escalated into a violent confrontation. A man identified as Yusuf Khan was driving when his car allegedly splashed water on a pedestrian after passing through a waterlogged stretch of road. What began as an argument soon turned aggressive.

Eyewitness accounts and police statements suggest that the situation worsened when the pedestrian and his associates confronted Yusuf Khan. The argument escalated further, eventually turning into a physical assault.

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Alleged Assault With Bamboo Sticks

Police investigations revealed that the accused group allegedly attacked Yusuf Khan and his relatives using bamboo sticks. The violence reportedly resulted in serious injuries, including fractures and other trauma to the victims. Officials also mentioned that weapons used in the attack were later recovered from the scene.

Authorities said the accused included Yusuf Pathan’s father-in-law along with two others, all of whom were subsequently detained.

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Police Action and Investigation

Following the complaint, Byculla Police registered a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita related to assault, rioting, and causing grievous hurt. Three individuals were arrested, while further investigation is underway to determine if more people were involved.

Police officials stated that CCTV footage, eyewitness statements, and physical evidence played a crucial role in identifying and apprehending the accused.