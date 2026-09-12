 Former Indian Cricketer S Sreesanth’s Father V Santhakumaran Nair Dies At 89 In Kochi
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsFormer Indian Cricketer S Sreesanth’s Father V Santhakumaran Nair Dies At 89 In Kochi

Former Indian Cricketer S Sreesanth’s Father V Santhakumaran Nair Dies At 89 In Kochi

Former Indian cricketer S Sreesanth’s father, V Santhakumaran Nair, died at a private hospital in Kochi at the age of 89. A retired LIC zonal manager, Nair was undergoing treatment at Lisie Hospital. His last rites will be held in Kothamangalam on Sunday after public viewing.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, September 12, 2026, 10:09 AM IST
Former Indian Cricketer S Sreesanth’s Father V Santhakumaran Nair Dies At 89 In Kochi
Former Indian Cricketer S Sreesanth’s Father V Santhakumaran Nair Dies At 89 In Kochi |

Kochi: V Santhakumaran Nair, father of former Indian cricketer S Sreesanth, died at a private hospital here, family sources said on Saturday.

He was 89.

Also Watch:

He was undergoing treatment at Lisie Hospital here and died at 9.45 pm on Friday, family sources said.

His body, currently kept at the hospital mortuary, will be taken to the family home at Kothamangalam on Sunday after relatives arrive from abroad, they said.

The body will be kept for public viewing at the Kothamangalam family home from 10 am to 2 pm on Sunday.

Read Also
Vinesh Phogat’s World Championship Hopes Suffer Setback As Delhi HC Rejects Plea To Compete In WFI...
Vinesh Phogat’s World Championship Hopes Suffer Setback As Delhi HC Rejects Plea To Compete In WFI...

The cremation will be held at 4 pm.

Nair was a retired LIC zonal manager.

He is survived by wife, T N Savithridevi, and children Deepu, Nivedita, Divya and Sreesanth. 

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on
Add FPJ As a
Trusted Source