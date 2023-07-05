Former Indian Cricketer Praveen Kumar & Son Involved In A Horrific Car Accident In Meerut; Duo Said To Be Safe

Former Indian fast bowler Praveen Kumar and his son recently experienced a car accident in Meerut. Fortunately, both of them are reported to be safe and unharmed. The incident took place on Tuesday night while Praveen was returning from Pandav Nagar. Their Land Rover Defender was struck by a truck travelling at high speed around 10 pm, resulting in significant damage to the car.

Not the first time

Local authorities, specifically the Civil Lines police, promptly arrived at the scene and apprehended the truck driver. Praveen, who resides in Meerut's Multan Nagar, had a fortunate escape from the accident.

This is not the first time Praveen has been involved in such an incident. In 2007, during a reception held for his homecoming after being called up to the Indian team, he fell from an open jeep on the Delhi-Meerut road.

Praveen Kumar gained recognition for his skill in swinging the new ball. He represented India in six Test matches, 68 ODIs, and 10 T20Is between 2007 and 2012. Throughout his international career, he amassed a total of 112 wickets before retiring from the game.

Incident follows months after near fatal Pant accident

This news emerges just months after another Indian cricketer, wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant, was involved in a severe accident. In December of the previous year, Pant's car collided with a road divider on the Delhi-Dehradun highway while he was driving home.

Pant suffered multiple injuries which required him to undergo surgeries and he’s currently undergoing rehabilitation.