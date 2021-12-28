Former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan blessed with baby boy

Former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan and his wife Safa have welcomed their second child-a baby boy.

The couple has named the baby boy Sulieman Khan.

The former all rounder took to Instagram to announce the happy news.

Sharing his picture with the baby, he wrote " Safa and me welcome our baby boy Sulieman Khan. Both baby and mother are fine and healthy. #Blessings.

The couple also has an elder son named Imran.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, December 28, 2021, 01:46 PM IST